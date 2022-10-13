Coronation Street fans convinced Shona is the one trolling Maria

Fans of Coronation Street are convinced that Shona Platt is the one trolling Maria as she receives anonymous abuse from online trolls.

This comes amidst death threats and an online comment which revealed where Maria works.

But fans of the soap are convinced that they know who Maria’s troll is.

As Max is arrested for sending death threats to Maria, fans think that there may be a twist in store.

Viewers are convinced that Shona is actually the one harrassing Maria.

Has Shona turned internet troll?

Maria has been receiving death threats as a result of her immigrant rehoming scheme (Credit: ITV)

Fans theorise that Shona is Maria’s troll

Writing on Twitter, Coronation Street fans theorised that Shona is Maria’s troll.

“I think the next twist in Corrie will probably turn out to be that it isn’t Max behind the threats Maria has recieved…” began one fan.

“Anyone else think Shona might have been the one trolling Maria?” another agreed.

“Mad guess. But it’s gonna be Shona trolling Maria isn’t it. Not Max,” said another.

Someone else added: “Poor Max I don’t think it’s him, [it] maybe Shona?”

But why would Shona be trolling Maria?

Is Shona behind Maria’s death threats? (Credit: ITV)

Is Shona leaving Coronation Street?

With Julia Goulding, who plays Shona being pregnant, fans think that Shona is about to be written out of the show.

“Not doing a good job of hiding Shona’s RL pregnancy,” a fan wrote.

“Why do I think it’s Shona?” asked one viewer. “She seemed to act very guilty a few times and very distracted in the cafe. Hence another big pregnancy write-out for the actress playing her, theorised one viewer.”

Max was put out when he lost his place at school to Daryan (Credit: ITV)

Who is trolling Maria?

In scenes which aired last night (Wednesday October 12), David grew suspicious of son Max.

This comes as Max blamed Daryan for ‘stealing’ his place at school.

Maria then received death threats under an article about her rehoming of refugees.

David called the police, who arrested Max for his death threats.

But is Max responsible?

Is Shona behind the online abuse to Maria – and if so, why?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!