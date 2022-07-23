Coronation Street fans convinced of sinister plot behind Audrey’s ‘suicide bid’

Coronation Street fans are convinced they have worked out the truth about Audrey Roberts’ suicide bid.

Hairdresser Audrey is currently in hospital after she appeared to have taken an overdose of sleeping pills – she claims accidentally.

Audrey insists she didn’t try to kill herself – and Corrie viewers think someone else was responsible (Credit: ITV)

However in Friday night’s episode, doctors insisted she stay in and see a pyschiatrist.

They are worried she has tried to take her own life.

Audrey has hidden her ordeal from her family – and when Gail discovered she wasn’t at home, Audrey lied to her.

“I’m at home love, where else would I be?” she said on the phone before lying about being out buying milk.

“I wasn’t going to take my mobile out in the street, I’d be a sitting duck for muggers. I’m just tired out lovey. I’ll be right as rain when I’ve been in bed. See you soon.”

However it then became clear Audrey was in hospital.

Coronation Street: Is Audrey in danger?

The doctor told her: “We need to keep you in for observation. I’ve arranged for the psychiatric liaison officer to discuss it with you tomorrow.”

Audrey was horrified, insisting she had no next of kin to contact and claimed it was merely a mistake.

But the doctor was not convinced and told her: “Mrs Roberts, may I be frank? The toxicology report isn’t suggestive of an accident or a mistake.

Audrey is in hospital with a suspected overdose in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

“The number of sleeping pills you’d taken indicate something more deliberate. And I really feel it would be in your best interests to talk to someone about that.”

Audrey is positive she didn’t take an overdose – and fans think she’s telling the truth.

Instead they think son Stephen is trying to kill her to get her money.

One said: “Has Stephen been over dosing her b4 he left last week? #Corrie”

A second said: “Stephen wants Audrey’s money – did he overdose her?”

A third said: “Stephen will be back… Or alternatively, he won’t be and Audrey’s money will be gone.”

