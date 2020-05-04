Coronation Street fans convinced No.6 is cursed after Yasmeen stabbed Geoff

Coronation Street fans are convinced house No.6, which is currently occupied by Yasmeen and Geoff, is cursed.

Last week, after months of abuse at the hands of her husband Geoff, Yasmeen was forced to defend herself when he grabbed a knife and threatened to kill her.

After smashing a wine bottle over his head, she stabbed him in the neck with the broken glass, causing him to fall to the floor.

Yasmeen stabbed Geoff (Credit: ITV)

But Geoff and Yasmeen's chilling scenes aren't the only horrific thing to happen in that house.

In a Digital Spy forum, one fan wrote: "Anyone else realised that this has taken place in the same house in which Tracy murdered Charlie Stubbs?"

A second fan replied saying: "I know! And wasn't it the same house where some girl (who Martin was having an affair with) murdered her father? I think she killed him in a garage, but they were living in the house at the time I think. It's bloody cursed! Haha."

Katy killed her father Tommy (Credit: ITV)

Another added: "If I'm recalling correctly, I think only the Mortons and the Windasses (unfortunately) got away without anyone being killed there. It's definitely cursed!"

A fourth added: "Anna stabbed Phelan (not in that house though). If I recall correctly, Teresa tampered with her husband Jerry's medication after he had a heart attack as a way of making him dependant on her. However he almost died due to her poisoning him.

"Des Barnes was knocked unconscious in No.6 and was rushed to hospital where he died of a heart attack. No.6 is definitely cursed!"

A short history of No.6

No.6 Coronation Street has definitely seen its share of tragedies.

After the houses were built in the late 80s/early 90s, Des Barnes and wife Steph lived there until they split. Eventually Des's new girlfriend Lisa moved in with her son Tommy Duckworth. But Lisa was sadly killed after being hit by a car.

Des went on to marry Natalie Horrocks but their happiness was shortlived when Des sustained a series of injuries while protecting his stepson Tony from drug dealers. He was rushed to hospital but died there due to a heart attack.

Des died after being attacked (Credit: ITV)

In 2002, the Harris family moved in. The family consisted of Tommy and Angela and their teenage kids Katy and Craig. But Tommy and Angela's marriage eventually broke down.

Katy killed her dad in a fit of rage in 2005. After sinking into a depression, Katy took her own life.

In 2007, Tracy killed her boyfriend Charlie Stubbs and went to prison. However she was released a few years later.

Charlie died in No.6 (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver reveals she hasn't been able to meet baby grandson due to coronavirus lockdown

The Morton family were the next family to move in. But Teresa poisoned husband Jerry after his heart attack to make him dependant on her. When he discovered the truth, he threw her out.

The last 10 years

Whilst no murder happened in the house whilst the Windass family lived there, viewers saw the break down of Eddie and Anna's marriage.

Anna and Eddie's marriage broke down (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

Read More: Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell wows fans with green wig

Yasmeen bought the house in 2014 and sadly she hasn't had a lot of luck. After discovering her husband Sharif had been having an affair, they divorced.

She went on to marry Geoff Metcalfe but as we know, he began abusing her.

After their violent scuffle, will she be able to convince the police it was self-defence?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!