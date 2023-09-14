Coronation Street fans convinced there is a huge twist ahead after Courtney and Aadi’s affair is rumbled

Last night in Coronation Street (Wednesday, September 13), Dev caught Courtney and Aadi kissing in the Bistro.

Soon enough, Aadi found himself telling Darren that he was the guy Courtney had been seeing.

Coronation Street fans are now convinced that there’s a huge twist ahead after Courtney and Aadi’s affair was rumbled.

Dev caught them kissing (Credit: ITV)

Courtney and Aadi’s affair was exposed

Last night, Courtney, Aadi, Amy, Darren and Dev attended a celebratory meal at the Bistro.

Aadi made out that he was seeing a girl named Monica as everyone listened in, wanting to know more about her.

Afterwards, Courtney messaged Aadi and asked him to make an excuse as she popped outside.

Aadi followed her and started kissing her before Dev caught them both together.

With Dev furious that Aadi would jeopardise the Freshco deal, everyone returned back to the table.

However, Darren and Courtney started to have an argument as Courtney told him that she was having an affair with someone hiding in plain sight.

With Bernie pointing the finger at Dev, Aadi was pressured into telling Darren the truth about his and Courtney’s affair.

Later on, Courtney turned up at Dev’s house and wanted to stay the night as Darren had kicked her out. Dev made it clear that was not happening and stormed off, disgusted by Aadi’s actions.

Fans think that Courtney and Darren are con artists (Credit: ITV)

Fans convinced of huge Darren and Courtney twist

Coronation Street fans have been made convinced of a huge Darren and Courtney twist.

They think that they’re con artists that are working together to scam Dev. The affair was all part of the plan to get Aadi on side, getting closer to Dev.

One fan commented: “I still think Courtney and Darren are con artists. Wouldn’t be surprise if they’re not even married.”

I still think Courtney & Darren are con artists.

wouldn't be surprised if they're not even married.#Corrie — Jehan (@1stLadyHooligan) September 13, 2023

Hope Courtney takes Darren to the cleaners, gets a huge settlement and buys Aadi his own string of shops so he can go into competition with his dad

Unless:

This has all been a set-up and part of a bigger scam #Corrie — Doreen Morfitt 👍 (@penniless_poet) September 13, 2023

Aadi was brave 🥴🥴🥴

Still can now see Courtney and Darren doing runner with mon nies #Corrie — Yvonne 💙 (@Momrocks50) September 13, 2023

Another viewer added: “Hope Courtney takes Darren to the cleaners, gets a huge settlement and buys Aadi his own string of shops so he can go into competition with his dad. Unless: This has all been a set-up and part of a bigger scam.”

A third person suggested: “Aadi was brave. Still can now see Courtney and Darren doing runner with monies.”

Is Courtney’s relationship with Aadi legit? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Is Courtney about to scam Aadi?

Courtney’s just left Darren so that she can be with Aadi. And, Darren seemed pretty shocked that she was seeing Aadi.

But, could all of it have been staged? Could Courtney and Aadi actually be teaming up as con artists to scam Dev?

