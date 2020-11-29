Coronation Street fans are convinced Geoff Metcalfe is going to be killed off in the 60th anniversary week – and his body dumped in the sinkhole.

The villain’s comeuppance has long been teased but viewers are hoping that the end is in sight.

Geoff’s set for a showdown with Alya (Credit: ITV)

It is already known that Yasmeen’s attempted murder trial will take place and the verdict will send ripples through the cobbles.

The soap has confirmed a dramatic rooftop battle between Alya and Geoff after he tries to set the house on fire.

But could someone finally kill Geoff?

Fans on DS Forums certainly think so, with one saying: “He’ll ‘fall’ off the roof top.”

A second insisted: “He’s being killed and most likely dumped in the Platts’ sinkhole.”

“I think he’ll end up dead – how else would Yasmeen get her house and life on the Street back, and there’s no redemption for Geoff,” said another.

The Corrie villain is left fuming and sets fire to the house (Credit: ITV)

“I think Ian Bartholemew was brought in purely for this storyline and, once it’s over, he’s gone.”

A fourth wrote: “In a body bag, hopefully. Sorry if that sounds awful, but maybe he’ll do something, one last stunt and it backfires and Geoff dies.”

Geoff Metcalfe will see his abused wife Yasmeen in court for the 60th anniversary (Credit: ITV)

What happens to Geoff in Coronation Street’s 60th anniversary week?

There will be three one-hour episodes, bringing stories to a gripping climax and launching new ones to take the soap into 2021 and beyond.

With Yasmeen on trial charged with Geoff’s attempted murder, this week will see the end of her trial.

Will justice be done or is the nightmare only just beginning for Yasmeen and Alya?

Meanwhile, Adam and Carla battle to keep the shameful secret that will ruin their lives and those around them.

Nothing stays quiet for long in soaps, though, and the truth about what they have done threatens to destroy them.

At the centre of the anniversary week drama is, of course, Coronation Street itself as the residents unite to save the cobbles from the dastardly dealings of Ray Crosby.

Having bought up most of the property and businesses in the area, Ray is ready to flatten the lot to make way for his new development.

As the bulldozers arrive on the cobbles, the race is on to save Britain’s most famous street.

