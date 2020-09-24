Coronation Street Geoff Nicky
Fans think Geoff was Nicky's client

Coronation Street fans are convinced Geoff attacked Nicky in last night’s episodes (Wednesday, September 24).

In the visits to the cobbles, Nicky went to meet another client. But it looks like things turned bad quickly when Daniel received a panicked call from the sex worker.

She soon returned to the street with a bad head injury. Daniel called an ambulance and Nicky was taken to hospital.

After seeing Nicky, Daniel went back to the solicitor’s office and Geoff turned up.

Nicky returned to the cobbles with a bad head injury (Credit: ITV)

He was desperate for information on Yasmeen’s case and tried to talk Adam round to telling him.

However, Daniel had a few things to say to Geoff and began berating him for taking advantage of sex workers.

He said: “You’ve got the gall to come in here and play the victim, when in reality it’s the women who are at risk from men like you.”

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Nick meets his son Sam

As Geoff has a history of hiring escorts, fans think he was the client Nicky went to meet and that he attacked her.

Coronation Street: Nicky and Geoff

Fans of the show know that Geoff cheated on his wife, Yasmeen, with escorts.

Recently, Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod confirmed that there is a connection between the two.

Coronation Street fans convinced Geoff attacked Nicky
Fans think Geoff is behind the attack (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media at a recent press event, he said: “We have more for Daniel – we have seen his slightly messed up friendship with Nicky.

“That will go on for some time but not in the way you are expecting. It draws in Geoff at a certain point which becomes significant for Yasmeen’s trial in a huge way – that’s going to be really big.”

Coronation Street: Yasmeen and Geoff

Yasmeen and Geoff’s abuse storyline has captured the attention of viewers all year.

Geoff abused his wife for months, however Yasmeen was the one arrested after stabbing Geoff in self-defense.

Coronation Street fans convinced Geoff attacked Nicky
Yasmeen stabbed Geoff after he threatened to kill her (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Daniel headed for prison?

But if Nicky and Geoff know each other, could she be the one to help Yasmeen?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV 

