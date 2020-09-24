Coronation Street fans are convinced Geoff attacked Nicky in last night’s episodes (Wednesday, September 24).

In the visits to the cobbles, Nicky went to meet another client. But it looks like things turned bad quickly when Daniel received a panicked call from the sex worker.

She soon returned to the street with a bad head injury. Daniel called an ambulance and Nicky was taken to hospital.

After seeing Nicky, Daniel went back to the solicitor’s office and Geoff turned up.

Nicky returned to the cobbles with a bad head injury (Credit: ITV)

He was desperate for information on Yasmeen’s case and tried to talk Adam round to telling him.

However, Daniel had a few things to say to Geoff and began berating him for taking advantage of sex workers.

He said: “You’ve got the gall to come in here and play the victim, when in reality it’s the women who are at risk from men like you.”

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Nick meets his son Sam

As Geoff has a history of hiring escorts, fans think he was the client Nicky went to meet and that he attacked her.

Was Geoff the client Nicky saw? And will she move in with Daniel and see him in the street and be a witness for the defence #corrie — Victoria Martine (@Vmartine1905) September 23, 2020

Who else reckons Nicky's punter who assaulted her is Geoff #Corrie — Kate (@AuntieKaty) September 23, 2020

There’s no need for Geoff to be in that scene if he didn’t do it. Unless it’s just because he knows Nicky #Corrie — CrazyPoliticUS (@CrazyPoliticUS) September 23, 2020

#Corrie Is it Geoff whos beaten up Nicky? — andrew barnard (@Felstedboy) September 23, 2020

I bet it was Geoff who beat up Nicky#Corrie — david lawton (@lawtondavid1) September 23, 2020

Anyone else thinking that it’s Geoff that’s attacked Nicky 🤔 #Corrie — Jacqui Smudger (@JacquiS93043890) September 23, 2020

just a thought but did Geoff beat up Nicky??🤔🤔#corrie — Nicola♥️♠️♦️♣️ (@NicolaB239) September 23, 2020

Coronation Street: Nicky and Geoff

Fans of the show know that Geoff cheated on his wife, Yasmeen, with escorts.

Recently, Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod confirmed that there is a connection between the two.

Fans think Geoff is behind the attack (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media at a recent press event, he said: “We have more for Daniel – we have seen his slightly messed up friendship with Nicky.

“That will go on for some time but not in the way you are expecting. It draws in Geoff at a certain point which becomes significant for Yasmeen’s trial in a huge way – that’s going to be really big.”

Coronation Street: Yasmeen and Geoff

Yasmeen and Geoff’s abuse storyline has captured the attention of viewers all year.

Geoff abused his wife for months, however Yasmeen was the one arrested after stabbing Geoff in self-defense.

Yasmeen stabbed Geoff after he threatened to kill her (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Daniel headed for prison?

But if Nicky and Geoff know each other, could she be the one to help Yasmeen?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.