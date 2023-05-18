Coronation Street fans confused over ‘plot hole’ as Amy gets sued by Eric

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday May 17, 2023), Eric sued Amy after seeing her social media post about Aaron.

Amy then received a letter from his solicitor explaining that she needed to take down the post or she’d have to pay.

Now, Coronation Street fans have called out a huge plot hole as Amy gets sued. What have fans noticed during last night’s scenes?

Eric sued Amy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Amy got sued

Last night, Abi and Tyrone fired Aaron after reading Amy’s online post and believing her account. Eric was furious and threatened to sue Amy for libel.

Amy then got a letter from Eric’s solicitor demanding that she took down the post or they’d sue her. Steve told Amy that she had every right to keep it up.

Eventually Amy took the post down after receiving some horrible comments online. However, Dee-Dee then revealed that Eric was still suing them all as she didn’t take the post down quickly enough.

Amy explained that she had every right to write that post as she wasn’t lying. Steve and Tracy supported her. Eric then swore at Amy before storming out of the solicitor’s office.

Fans have been left baffled by Eric’s actions (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans call out major plot hole

Coronation Street fans have called out a major plot hole as Eric sued Amy. They’ve noted that both Amy and Aaron are over 18 meaning that their parents shouldn’t be getting involved. Aaron should be suing, not Eric. He should also be suing just Amy rather than threatening to sue Steve and Tracy too.

One fan commented: “Nothing to do with Eric and Steve. Amy and Aaron are over 18 so why are the parents getting involved? You can’t sue on behalf of your adult son.”

Another person wrote: “Can someone please explain why Aaron’s dad can sue and also why he can sue Steve and Tracy? Surely only Aaron can sue and he needs to sue Amy – neither are minors.”

A third fan wondered: “Not sure why Amy’s parents are being threatened with legal action. She’s over 18 so the libel case should be against her? She wrote the post and put it online.”

Steve and Tracy promise to support Amy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: What will the Barlows do now?

After being sued, Steve and Tracy promise to support Amy. Tracy realises that they need to sell their businesses and gets a valuation on the florists.

But, can they raise the cash to fund Amy’s case and help her get the justice she deserves? Will Amy and Aaron go to court?

