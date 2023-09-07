Coronation Street fans concerned over character’s long-running disappearance

One Coronation Street character is always mentioned but never seen on screen and now fans are wondering where she is.

Fans have noticed that she hasn’t been seen in quite a while and they want answers.

Coronation Street fans have grown very concerned over this character’s long-running disappearance.

Aggie’s been mentioned a lot, but where is she? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Aggie’s never at home

Recently, Ronnie told Ed that they should go into business together so that they could make enough money for Aggie to retire.

He’d found out that Aggie was getting all kinds of abuse whilst working at the hospital but had been keeping it from him.

Ed finally agreed to go into business with Ronnie but had kept their shares in Newton & Ridley a secret from Aggie.

However, Aggie’s never at home and was last seen months ago. So where is she?

Fans have no clue where Aggie is (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans concerned over missing Aggie

Coronation Street fans have become concerned for Aggie after noticing that she’s disappeared from screen.

They’re desperate to know where she is and why she hasn’t been seen on screen for months.

One fan posted a photo of Aggie online and joked: “Just in case anyone has forgotten what Aggie looks like… here she is. It’s been MONTHS since we’ve seen her on-screen. Why not?”

Just in case anyone has forgotten what Aggie looks like…here she is. It's been MONTHS seen we've seen her on-screen. Why not? @itvcorrie #Corrie pic.twitter.com/BhMRpaKpDh — Nikki 🇬🇧 🇫🇮 🇨🇦 (@MJ_JJ061215) September 6, 2023

Aggie’s still missing in action single handedly holding up the NHS. #Corrie — Archieayayaya (@AGH1494) September 6, 2023

Is Aggie ever gunna make an appearance in corrie again #Corrie — 🩷∙∘✩∙∘ 𝕍𝕚𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣𝕚𝕒 ∘∙✩∙∘ 🩷✨ (@Boppity_Boo34) September 6, 2023

Another person laughed: “Aggie’s still missing in action single-handedly holding up the NHS.”

A third viewer wondered: “Is Aggie ever gunna make an appearance in Corrie again?”

Finally, a fourth viewer questioned: “I know she’s working in the NHS but c’mon… Where is Aggie??”

Where is she though? (Credit: ITV)

Where is Aggie in Coronation Street?

Aggie’s never at home and is always working but even people working in the NHS don’t work 24/7. Last night it was mentioned that she’s looking after Aunty Marcell. Michael even commented Aggie “must be knackered”. He even implored Ed to fix a door in the house before Aggie gets back.

But when will that be? How long has she been at Aunty Marcell’s? Is she really okay? And when will she be coming back? Will we ever see Aggie again?!

