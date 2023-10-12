Coronation Street fans do a complete U-Turn as Stephen plot nears its end

Last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, October 11), saw Stephen Reid’s crimes unravel in front of him.

As residents of the Street came together against Stephen, Stephen desperately tried to escape Weatherfield.

Coronation Street fans have now done a complete U-Turn as Stephen’s plot nears its end.

Coronation Street: Stephen tried to flee Weatherfield

Last night, Stephen realised that he needed to flee Weatherfield as his cover was blown.

With his family started to piece everything together along with other residents of the Street, Stephen headed to the factory.

He then tricked Michael into giving him his access code to the Underworld accounts, pretending to okay this on the phone with Carla.

However, Michael was soon in trouble when Carla found out that Stephen had taken £250k of the factory’s money.

Elsewhere, Audrey found out the truth about Stephen’s fraudulent ways and paid him a visit whilst Peter sought out to get revenge on him for spiking Carla.

Heading to the airport and trying to book a flight to Bangkok, Stephen panicked when he realised that his passport was gone.

With the police on his case, Stephen then realised that he must return to Weatherfield to retrieve it.

Coronation Street fans do complete U-Turn on Stephen

Many fans have been wanting the Stephen storyline to end for quite a while now. However, as Stephen’s comeuppance is just around the corner, their feelings have changed.

Coronation Street fans have now done a complete U-Turn on Stephen, wanting him to stick around.

On Reddit, one Coronation Street viewer wrote: “I’ve been saying it, and so have many others in recent times, but Stephen will be sorely missed, and for those who think otherwise, just remember how boring Corrie has been for the most part this year.”

Another fan commented: “Even if he doesn’t kill again, there’s huge emotional impact on viewers, because once Stephen leaves, we’re back to Max, Summer, Courtney and Cassie stories.”

A third fan said: “One of the best episodes for a long while, I actually smiled when it panned to Stephen at Liverpool airport,” whilst another viewer supported Stephen and wanted him to get away with his crimes, typing: “Can’t help wanting Stephen to escape!!!”

When will Stephen get his comeuppance?

Stephen’s comeuppance is just around the corner, with viewers finding out what’s in store for him by the time the week is out.

But, how will Stephen get his comeuppance? Will he pay for his crimes? Will you miss him?

