Coronation Street fans do complete U-turn as they declare Stephen ‘the best thing about modern Corrie’ and beg for him to stay

Stephen Reid’s serial killer storyline in Coronation Street has caused some fans to get bored as he continues to get away with his crimes.

Fans have been hoping for his comeuppance for quite a while, begging for him to get caught out.

However, now Coronation Street fans have done a complete U-turn as they declare ‘Stephen is the best thing about modern Corrie’ and beg bosses to let him stay.

Stephen’s killed three people (Credit: ITV)

Stephen’s serial killer storyline has been tiresome for some

He started out scheming from the first moment he set foot back in Weatherfield. However, it wasn’t long before Stephen’s fraudulent ways turned into something even more sinister.

To protect his schemes from being exposed, Stephen killed Jenny’s boyfriend, Leo after pushing him off the factory balcony.

When Leo’s dad, Teddy, started to become suspicious Stephen also bumped him off by hitting him on the head with a hole punch.

His third victim was Underworld client, Rufus. He was drowned in his own swimming pool after working out that Stephen had spiked Carla with LSD.

Despite all of this though, Stephen’s yet to be caught. Nobody knows that he’s killed three people.

Due to this, fans have long been growing tired of Stephen’s storyline, begging for his comeuppance.

Fans have gone from hating him to loving him (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans take a complete U-turn on Stephen

Surprisingly, instead of wanting Stephen to get what’s coming for him, fans have now taken a complete U-turn on Stephen.

They’re now begging him to stay, thinking that he’s one of the best things about Corrie at the moment.

One fan declared: “Might be an unpopular opinion, I don’t know but even though Stephen’s done some awful things he’s kinda growing on me y’know? Like in a way where I want him to stay on the show and I want to see how far he gets with all his lies, scheming and everything else.”

Another fan stated: “Stephen is the best thing about modern Corrie. I honestly don’t want him to get caught.”

A third fan agreed: “Stephen is definitely holding the show together at the moment. Without him the whole thing would be rather poorly executed issue based stories. I’m not kidding when I say he’s the most valuable character the show has right now.”

Stephen’s comeuppance looks to be on the horizon (Credit: ITV)

Will Stephen get his comeuppance?

The Metro recently released images of the Coronation Street cast filming scenes in which Leo and Teddy’s bodies are found.

This, along with Todd Boyce being cast in a Christmas panto this year, suggests that Stephen’s comeuppance is just around the corner. But, will you be pleased when he’s finally caught out?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Do you want Stephen to stick around? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!