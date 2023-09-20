Coronation Street fans complain as character returns to the Street after time away

Last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Tuesday, September 19), saw Stephen and Jenny return to the Street after a trip to Paris.

They returned all loved up with each other, unaware that Leo’s body had been found.

Coronation Street fans have now complained as a character returns to the Street after time away.

Jenny and Stephen returned from Paris (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stephen and Jenny returned home

Last night, Jenny and Stephen returned back to Weatherfield after their romantic trip away to Paris.

They then went back to Stephen’s old flat and enjoyed a drink together.

Jenny told Stephen that this was the happiest she’d been since she was with Leo.

However, they were both unaware that Leo’s body had actually been found on Ed and Ronnie’s building site.

The police had swarmed the area and were currently working to identify the body whilst Stephen and Jenny went oblivious.

Fans weren’t pleased to see him back (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans complain over Stephen’s return

As Stephen returned to the cobbles, many Coronation Street fans have complained over the scenes.

They enjoyed him being away from the Street and didn’t want to see him back anytime soon.

One fan commented: “The sooner Stephen is gone the better the show will be.”

Another Coronation Street fan wrote: “Stephen is back. Didn’t miss him one bit.”

Stephen is back 🥴. Didn’t miss him one bit. #Corrie — MIKE – 18 days till #BBUK (@mikepriestley13) September 20, 2023

Anyone else groan with total disappointment when they saw Stephen is back? #CoronationStreet #Corrie — LINSLovesHarry🦋 (@HarryFan4Life_) September 19, 2023

Get back on the train, Stephen and Jenny #Corrie — Jamie Summers TV (@JamieSummersTV) September 19, 2023

A third Coronation Street fan added: “Anyone else groan in total disappointment when they saw Stephen is back?”

A final viewer demanded: “Get back on the train, Stephen and Jenny.”

Will anyone rumble Stephen? (Credit: ITV)

Is Stephen’s time almost up?

Tonight (Wednesday, September 20), Stephen sweats as Jenny is told by Craig that the body is that of Leo’s.

As the police carry out their investigations, is Stephen’s time almost up? Will anyone rumble him? Could Stephen get his comeuppance and be leaving the cobbles very soon?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you a fan of Stephen? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!