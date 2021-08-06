Cheeky Coronation Street fans have congratulated Daniel Brocklebank on Billy’s trouser bulge in a new soap pic.

Recently Daniel, who plays Billy Mayhew in the ITV soap, shared a photo of himself in character to Instagram.

He captioned the post: “Billy did some vicaring today! Amazing to finally be on location @coronationstreet.”

However his followers were distracted by something in the photo.

One wrote: “Nice tight pants.”

A second commented: “That bloody bulge” with heart eye emojis.

A third said: “Not sure where to look.”

Another added: “Those are pretty tight pants for a Vicar.”

Coronation Street Daniel Brocklebank: Billy’s recent heartbreak

Daniel posted a picture, but fans were distracted (Credit: ITV)

Recently Billy was left heartbroken after he discovered his fiancé Todd had been lying to him and stole from him.

Todd had split up Billy and Paul earlier this year. But Paul found out the truth and exposed Todd’s lies.

Afterwards Billy ended things with Todd and cancelled their wedding.

Coronation Street filming funeral scenes

It was recently reported that the soap cast were filming funeral scenes.

In pictures obtained by the Metro, Bill Roache, who plays Ken Barlow, and Rula Lenska, who plays Claudia Colby, were spotted filming funeral scenes.

It was also reported that Helen Worth, who plays Gail Platt, was also filming the scenes. This led to speculation that it was Audrey Roberts funeral.

It has been reported that stars have been filming Norris’s funeral (Credit: ITV)

However according to The Sun, they are filming Norris Cole’s funeral.

Other cast members reportedly filming were Patti Clare, who plays Mary Taylor, Daniel and Gareth Pierce, who plays Todd Grimshaw.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

