Coronation Street fans call show ‘predictable’ as Adam’s stalker is revealed

Coronation Street fans have called the show ‘predictable’ after it was revealed Lydia Chambers is Adam Barlow‘s stalker.

Recently Adam discovered his car windscreen had been smashed in and assumed it was a man called Jeremy Bremner.

Later Adam and Imran’s office were raided by police after receiving a false tip off that there was a firearm being stored there.

Soon Adam began receiving calls from an unknown person.

Adam received a threatening message (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, February 10) things only got worse when Adam and Sarah discovered a bouquet of flowers in the flat with a note saying “Next bouquet will be for your funeral.”

Sarah called the police and they revealed what happened and Adam told them about the phone calls.

Adam told Sarah that she and her son Harry will need to stay with her brother, Nick. Meanwhile he stayed at the flat and soon his uncle Peter came to keep him company.

Adam continued receiving calls (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Fans blame Coronation Street as Alexandra Mardell quits the soap

Adam soon began receiving continuous calls from an unknown number. It was later revealed to viewers that Lydia was sat in a car outside the flats calling Adam.

However fans called it ‘predictable’ and ‘obvious’ that Lydia was Adam’s stalker.

Oh ok so it IS Lydia! well that's extremely predictable! Still, at least it makes the most sense I guess #Corrie — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) February 9, 2022

It was pretty obvious it was Lydia #Corrie #coronationstreet — Niall carson (@niallant3) February 10, 2022

I knew that Lydia was the stalker. I wander if she's a serial killer too. I just get that vibe 😡😬😂#Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) February 10, 2022

Lydia is the stalker. It was always her #Corrie — Shirley Maria (@antenatalscan) February 9, 2022

Is it me or was the Lydia stalker reveal the most obvious thing ever? 🤷🏾‍♀️ #CoronationStreet #Corrie — 💁🏾‍♀️ Pritha Bardhan 🤷🏾‍♀️ (@PrithaBardhan) February 9, 2022

Lydia is Adams stalker I knew it!! #Corrie — Michelle💕 (@mishybabez_) February 9, 2022

It was so obvious it was Lydia! 🤦‍♀️#Corrie — alison graves (@GravesAli) February 9, 2022

I guessed last week it was Lydia. So obvious! 😂 #corrie #coronationstreet — 𝔊𝔬𝔱𝔥 (@Hed_F1) February 9, 2022

Coronation Street: What is Adam and Lydia’s past?

Last year, Sarah Barlow met Lydia through work and the two quickly became friends.

I knew that Lydia was the stalker.

However when Sarah introduced Lydia to Adam, it became clear she knew him.

Adam told Sarah he and Lydia had a fling at university, but Lydia told Sarah that she and Adam dated for six months.

Lydia use to date Adam (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Loose Women fans praise Victoria Ekanoye as she speaks out on ‘alarming’ cancer diagnosis

Despite Adam and Lydia’s past, Sarah and Lydia continued their friendship and Lydia began dating Adam’s uncle, Daniel.

However when Daniel dumped Lydia, as he still had feelings for his ex Daisy, she blamed Adam.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Have you been watching Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.