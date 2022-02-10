Adam Sarah Coronation Street
Coronation Street fans call show ‘predictable’ as Adam’s stalker is revealed

Adam has been getting threats

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street fans have called the show ‘predictable’ after it was revealed Lydia Chambers is Adam Barlow‘s stalker.

Recently Adam discovered his car windscreen had been smashed in and assumed it was a man called Jeremy Bremner.

Later Adam and Imran’s office were raided by police after receiving a false tip off that there was a firearm being stored there.

Soon Adam began receiving calls from an unknown person.

Coronation Street Wed 9 Feb Adam’s baffled when Sarah thanks him for the flowers
Adam received a threatening message (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, February 10) things only got worse when Adam and Sarah discovered a bouquet of flowers in the flat with a note saying “Next bouquet will be for your funeral.”

Sarah called the police and they revealed what happened and Adam told them about the phone calls.

Adam told Sarah that she and her son Harry will need to stay with her brother, Nick. Meanwhile he stayed at the flat and soon his uncle Peter came to keep him company.

Coronation Street Wed 9 Feb Adam’s baffled when Sarah thanks him for the flowers
Adam continued receiving calls (Credit: ITV)

Adam soon began receiving continuous calls from an unknown number. It was later revealed to viewers that Lydia was sat in a car outside the flats calling Adam.

However fans called it ‘predictable’ and ‘obvious’ that Lydia was Adam’s stalker.

Coronation Street: What is Adam and Lydia’s past?

Last year, Sarah Barlow met Lydia through work and the two quickly became friends.

I knew that Lydia was the stalker.

However when Sarah introduced Lydia to Adam, it became clear she knew him.

Adam told Sarah he and Lydia had a fling at university, but Lydia told Sarah that she and Adam dated for six months.

Coronation Street Dec 20 Sarah and Lydia continue their friendship despite Adam
Lydia use to date Adam (Credit: ITV)

Despite Adam and Lydia’s past, Sarah and Lydia continued their friendship and Lydia began dating Adam’s uncle, Daniel.

However when Daniel dumped Lydia, as he still had feelings for his ex Daisy, she blamed Adam.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

