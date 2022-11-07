Coronation Street fans have called out a plot hole admit Summer Spellman’s pregnancy storyline.

Summer recently discovered that she is pregnant.

After considering the possibility of an abortion, Summer instead decided on a different solution.

Meeting couple Esther and Mike, Summer decided that she would sell her baby for £10,000.

She would then spend the money on rehab for boyfriend Aaron’s dad.

However, Coronation Street fans have spotted a plot hole in the ongoing storyline.

Summer has decided to sell her baby to help Aaron’s dad out (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans spot a glaring hole in Summer story

Friday’s episode (November 31st) saw Summer go to see Dr Gaddas and she told her that she was going ahead with her pregnancy.

However when Dr Gaddas asked Billy Mayhew, Summer’s godfather and legal guardian, she lied and said he did.

Later when Billy saw Summer throwing up he feared something was wrong and took her to the doctors, not knowing it was morning sickness.

Summer saw Dr Gaddas twice in one day (Credit: ITV)

But fans were quick to point out that it would be very hard to get two doctor’s appointments in one day.

“How did Summer manage to get not one, but two doctor’s appointments so quickly?” one confused fan asked.

How did Summer manage to get not one, but two doctors appointments so quickly? #corrie — Lisette Baker (@Christmascrazy) November 5, 2022

“I can’t believe how easy it is to get a doctors appointment in Corrie.

Summer has had 2 in 1 day… what a joke and totally unrealistic. Come on, Corrie, sort out the continuity and use real life facts and statistics, please!” said another, infuriated by the lack of realism.

I can’t believe how easy it is to get a doctors appointment in #Corrie . Summer has had 2 in 1 day…what a joke and totally unrealistic. Come on @itvcorrie sort out the continuity and use real life facts and statistics, please! — Nikki 🇬🇧 🇫🇮 🇨🇦 (@MJ_JJ061215) November 4, 2022

“Summer gets two doctors appointments in one day, how much longer are the writers going to get away with these unbelievable storylines, there isn’t one good storyline in corrie at the moment, getting worse each week,” one fan said.

Summer gets two doctors appointments in one day, how much longer are the writers going to get away with these unbelievable storylines, there isn’t one good storyline in corrie at the moment, getting worse each week #corrie — marg (@mj_margaret) November 4, 2022

“Summer did well to get 2 doctor’s appointments in the same day,” remarked another viewer.

Summer did well to get 2 doctors appointments in the same day #corrie pic.twitter.com/nfAJ9UsWwz — Chris Johnson (@blokeonradio) November 4, 2022

Will Summer sell her baby on Coronation Street?

After breaking the news to Aaron about her plans to let Esther and Mike adopt their baby in return for money, it seems as though the plan is on track.

However, recent spoilers suggest that Billy may uncover Summer and Aaron’s plan for the baby.

How will he react?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

