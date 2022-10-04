Coronation Street fans call out plot hole amid Jenny’s accident

Last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, 3 October), saw Glenda put Jenny in hospital, making her miss The Rovers’ quiz night.

Glenda had freshly mopped the floor without a sign, causing Jenny to slip.

However, fans have been quick to point out a major plot hole within these scenes.

Glenda took over the quiz night (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Jenny suffered a fall

Last night, Glenda entered The Rovers overdressed for the quiz night.

She thought that she’d be hosting it, but Jenny made it clear that she would be the host now that she was staying in Weatherfield.

However, as she went to host the quiz, Jenny slipped on the floor that Glenda had just mopped.

She twisted her ankle and had to go to A&E, leaving Glenda to host the quiz night.

After being seen to in hospital, Daisy took Jenny home, making her wallow in self-pity as she listened to Jenny being praised for doing such a great job.

She then proceeded to blame Glenda for her accident, believing that she hurt her on purpose so that she could take over.

The quiz night carried on whilst Jenny rested up in the back.

Jenny was in agony (Credit: ITV)

Fans have spotted a plot hole as Jenny goes to hospital

Fans have been quick to spot a plot hole within these scenes.

They’ve pointed out that in the real world, there would be no way that Jenny would go to A&E and make it back before the quiz ended.

Hospitals usually have you waiting for hours and hours.

One fan said: “I don’t know which Manc hospital Jenny went to, but it definitely wasn’t the MRI. In and out in a couple of hours?”

Another commented: “I wish Weatherfield A&E was my local hospital. Jenny got seen dead quick.”

I don’t know which Manc hospital Jenny went to but it DEFINITELY wasn’t the MRI. In and out in a couple hours?!?! #Corrie — Curious🐇Clare 🇺🇦 (@clare_curious) October 3, 2022

I wish Weatherfield A&E was my local hospital. Jenny got seen dead quick #Corrie — BOOise 👻 (@Little__louise) October 3, 2022

#Corrie Jenny, has a bed in casualty with a sprained ankle!! Seeing a Doctor in under 12 hours??!! Come on??!!!! 😕 — SchmellyMel 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🐾🍿🍷🇺🇦 (@Melpig33) October 3, 2022

A third viewer tweeted: “Jenny has a bed in casualty with a sprained ankle! Seeing a doctor in under 12 hours? Come on!

A fourth Corrie fan exclaimed: “Jenny wasn’t long in A&E, the wait for that injury would be 7 hours min…”

Did Glenda mean to hurt Jenny? (Credit: ITV)

Did Glenda hurt Jenny on purpose?

Jenny reckons that Glenda wants to take over and caused her to slip on purpose.

Of course, Jenny was meant to be jet setting off to Canada with boyfrined Leo, but when Leo went “missing”, she decided to stay put.

With Jenny in hospital, Glenda was able to host the quiz night and become a favourite with the punters.

Has Glenda got ideas for The Rovers?

Is her plan to take over and get rid of Jenny?

Should Jenny be worried?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

