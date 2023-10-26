Coronation Street fans brand Tim a ‘hypocrite’ as he tries to stop Stephen’s funeral

Last night in Coronation Street (Wednesday, October 25), Tim parked his car in front of the funeral parlour to stop Stephen’s funeral from going ahead.

He believed that Stephen didn’t deserve a funeral, calling his cremation ‘a waste of gas.’

Coronation Street fans have now branded Tim as a ‘hypocrite’ after he tried to stop Stephen’s funeral.

Tim tried to stop the funeral (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Tim tried to get revenge

Last night, Tim found out that Audrey was heading off to Stephen’s funeral and decided to do something about it.

He then parked his cab right outside of Shuttleworth’s so that the hearse couldn’t get out.

Audrey begged Tim to move his car so that she could give her son a good send off but Tim told her that Stephen didn’t even deserve a cremation.

After Kevin turned up to assess the situation, Tim finally agreed to leave.

However, later on, he was devastated when he read the Gazette and saw a photo of Sally accompanying Gail to Stephen’s funeral.

Fans have been quick to criticise Tim (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans brand Tim a ‘hypocrite’

Coronation Street fans have branded Tim a ‘hypocrite’ after seeing him try to stop Stephen’s funeral from taking place.

They think that he should sympathise with Audrey, noting that Tim held a funeral for Geoff despite all of the bad things he’d done to Yasmeen.

One person said: “Didn’t Geoff have a funeral though? Tim is a hypocrite.”

didn’t Geoff have a funeral though tim is a hypocrite #corrie — Meena Reid (@Meena_Reid1) October 25, 2023

I’m sure Geoff got a funeral, Tim… #Corrie — Victoria (@ToriaTowers) October 25, 2023

Did Tim’s psycho dad Geoff have a funeral? #corrie — Amie (@amz07) October 25, 2023

Another Coronation Street viewer added: “I’m sure Geoff got a funeral, Tim…”

A third person wondered: “Did Tim’s psycho dad Geoff have a funeral?”

Was Tim right in his behaviour? (Credit: ITV)

Is Tim a hypocrite?

All Audrey wanted to do was say goodbye to her son much like how Tim said goodbye to Geoff despite all of the bad things he did.

Is Tim a hypocrite? Or, is he just traumatised by what Stephen did to him? Was Tim’s behaviour right?

