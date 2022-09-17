Coronation Street fans brand soap character ‘Meghan Markle’s double’

Coronation Street fans have branded one character Meghan Markle’s double.

With the Duchess of Sussex back in the UK she may just find herself being mistaken for a cobbles star.

Coronation Street fans think Meghan Markle looks like a cobbles star (Credit: SplashNews)

Actress Ellie Leach has played Faye Windass since 2011.

And fans are completely convinced the pair were separated at birth.

One said: “Why is Faye reminding me of Meghan?? Is it just me??#Corrie”

A second said: “Faye reminds me a bit of Meghan Markle…#Corrie”

A third said: “Ellie Leach (Faye) has the looks of Meghan Markle #Corrie”

Another said: “If @netflix need anyone to play Meghan Markle in #thecrown they need look no further than the girl who plays Faye Windass in #Corrie. She’s the spitting image. Let’s hope she can do a simpering look and an American accent!”

Coronation Street fans are convinced Meghan Markle is on the cobbles

A fifth said: “Faye reminds me a little of a young Meghan Markle. #Corrie”

Ellie’s character Faye recently got hit by a devastating bombshell.

After Faye thought she was pregnant, both she and boyfriend Craig were thrilled.

However when Faye began bleeding she went to the hospital for a scan.

It was revealed at the scan that Faye was never pregnant.

After tests revealed Faye was going through the menopause at just 20 years old, she was devastated to learn she wouldn’t be able to have children.

She has been struggling with the diagnosis, with Craig’s overbearing support seeing her fall into the arms of Michael Bailey, who she kissed.

But Craig star Colson Smith teased there will be more exploring Craig and Faye’s relationship.

Speaking RadioTimes at the British Soap Awards 2022 he said: “I guess what’s coming up for Craig is exploring that relationship more between him and Faye.

“Obviously they’re a young couple, they’ve known each other for so long, but they’ve not always been in a relationship.

“It’s kind of completely challenging times. So it’s going to be really interesting to see where that goes.”

Fans have also predicted that Faye may want to see her daughter, Miley, who she gave up.

Faye fell pregnant at the age of 12 and when she was 13 she have birth to Miley Windass.

Coronation Street fans think Ellie could easily play Meghan Markle in The Crown (Credit: ITV)

Where is Faye Windass in Corrie now?

Faye struggled adapting to motherhood and shortly after her daughter’s birth, she decided it would be best for Miley to go live with her dad Jackson Hodge and his parents Greig and Josie, who would support him with raising her.

Miley went to live with her dad and grandparents and they all moved to Canada.

When Miley was nearly two, Faye was reunited with her daughter.

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2022?

She started to spend time with her while Jackson and his family were back in the UK.

But when Jackson was assaulted by Faye’s then-boyfriend Seb, the Hodge family cut contact with Faye.

It is not known where Miley is now.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.