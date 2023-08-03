Coronation Street fans blast soap over Peter’s appearance: ‘Why did you film that?’

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, August 2), Peter Barlow could be seen in his flat.

He was talking to both Adam and later Ryan whilst wearing a grey t-shirt.

Coronation Street fans have now blasted the soap over Peter’s appearance, asking ‘Why did you film that?’

Peter was wearing a grey tee (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Peter was in his flat

Last night, Peter was seen talking to Adam in his and Carla’s flat as Adam kipped on the sofa. Adam had been staying in the flat after moving out of his and Sarah’s place after the break up.

Peter, however, told Adam that he needed to find somewhere else to stay. Adam then promised to get out of his way by the end of the day as Peter piled on the pressure.

Later on, Peter was seen in his flat yet again, looking at Ryan’s social media post. He then joked that if Ryan kept working out he’d get a gym body as good as his.

Peter’s was sporting some sweat marks (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans blast soap over Peter’s appearance

Coronation Street fans have now blasted the soap over Peter’s appearance after noticing that he had sweat patches on his grey t-shirt. They really didn’t want to see them!

One Coronation Street fan tweeted: “[Bleep] man why did you film Peter with them sweaty pits like that!”

Another person wrote: “Peter Barlow’s sweat patches. Still fit though.”

Peter Barlow’s sweat patches. 🙃

Still fit though. #corrie — GEORGEY90 (@GEORGEY201090) August 2, 2023

Can I ask why Peter had sweaty armpits in that scene?#Corrie — cam 🍻 (@soaps_extra) August 2, 2023

Did anyone else see the sweat under Peter’s arms then 😳 #corrie — Aidan (@a___w89) August 2, 2023

A third viewer commented: “Can I ask why Peter had sweaty armpits in that scene?”

A fourth fan said: “Did anyone else see the sweat under Peter’s arms then?”

Peter’s leaving the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Peter Barlow?

It was recently revealed that Peter will be leaving the cobbles rather soon as Chris Gascoyne bows out of the soap.

But, what’s in store for Peter as his time on the Street comes to an end? How will he leave?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

How will Peter leave the cobbles? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!