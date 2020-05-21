Coronation Street fans blast 'selfish' Nick as he kicks off at Steve and Leanne over Oliver

Coronation Street fans have slammed Nick Tilsley calling him 'selfish' after he kicked off at Steve and Leanne over their son Oliver.

Recently Oliver has been having seizures and in last week's episodes he was brought to the hospital.

In Monday's episode (May 18) the worried parents were given the news that the toddler could have mitochondrial disease.

As the hospital continue to run tests on Oliver, Steve, Leanne and Leanne's boyfriend Nick have all stayed by his side.

Steve and Leanne remembered the good times from Oliver's childhood (Credit: ITV Hub)

In last night's visit to Weatherfield (May 20) Steve and Leanne reminisced over Oliver's childhood and remembered a clown toy that Oliver had.

Leanne laughed as she remembered Steve putting Oliver in a swing bouncer and wanting to put the clown out of reach to wind him up.

But as they thought about happy times from their son's early years, Nick became upset.

When Leanne asked what was wrong, Nick said: "I can't do this. You know, laughing, reminiscing like he's gonna be alright. Like he's got some kind of cold."

Nick had a go at Leanne for her and Steve having a laugh (Credit: ITV Hub)

The worried mum started to have a go at her partner, but Nick quickly turned the conversation round asking what he is to Oliver.

However Leanne told him to leave, furious at him for upsetting her in this already difficult time.

Leanne wasn't the only one who was angry. Viewers slammed the businessman for his 'selfish' behaviour.

So Nick’s being selfish & self-absorbed. Oliver is seriously ill yet he’s made a huge drama about himself #Corrie #CoronationStreet — 💁🏾‍♀️ Pritha Bardhan 🤷🏾‍♀️ (@PrithaBardhan) May 20, 2020

steve and leanne were only bringing happy memories about Oliver. Nick is so childish #corrie — Alex J C (@TheAlexJ04) May 20, 2020

Nick's thrown his dummy out the pram !!! Grow up Nick😤😤😤 #corrie — Geronimo (@Geronim75268901) May 20, 2020

Well said Leanne, Nick is just a self pitying misery guts! #Corrie — Simon Ramsay (@SARamsay1) May 20, 2020

nick REALLY isn't choosing the right time to be jealous of leanne and steve, seriously? #Corrie — joe (@louisemitchells) May 20, 2020

You tell him Leanne. With Nick it's always about him. #corrie — Andi5008 (@Andi5008) May 20, 2020

At a time like this I don’t think Leanne is going to care what Nick is. This isn’t about him. #Corrie — Declan Kincaid (@KincaidDeclan) May 20, 2020

Nasty jealous Nick do one #Corrie — Mrs Bailey's (@Doublewithice) May 20, 2020

Coronation Street: What's next for Oliver, Steve and Leanne?

This week, Leanne and Nick eventually make up. But next week, there's more bad news ahead.

The doctor tells Steve and Leanne they are reducing Oliver's sedation, however she warns the little boy may have suffered brain damage.

Steve and Leanne get more bad news about Oliver (Credit: ITV)

Leanne refuses to believe it and is adamant Oliver will make a full recovery. When Oliver wakes up he says 'Mummy'.

Whilst Leanne is convinced all is fine, Steve and Nick are worried.

Coronation Street is on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.

