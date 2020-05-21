Coronation Street fans blast 'selfish' Nick as he kicks off at Steve and Leanne over Oliver

Coronation Street fans have slammed Nick Tilsley calling him 'selfish' after he kicked off at Steve and Leanne over their son Oliver.
Recently Oliver has been having seizures and in last week's episodes he was brought to the hospital.
In Monday's episode (May 18) the worried parents were given the news that the toddler could have mitochondrial disease.
As the hospital continue to run tests on Oliver, Steve, Leanne and Leanne's boyfriend Nick have all stayed by his side.
In last night's visit to Weatherfield (May 20) Steve and Leanne reminisced over Oliver's childhood and remembered a clown toy that Oliver had.
Leanne laughed as she remembered Steve putting Oliver in a swing bouncer and wanting to put the clown out of reach to wind him up.
But as they thought about happy times from their son's early years, Nick became upset.
When Leanne asked what was wrong, Nick said: "I can't do this. You know, laughing, reminiscing like he's gonna be alright. Like he's got some kind of cold."
Read More: Coronation Street new fan theory suggests Tim's mum will expose abusive Geoff
The worried mum started to have a go at her partner, but Nick quickly turned the conversation round asking what he is to Oliver.
However Leanne told him to leave, furious at him for upsetting her in this already difficult time.
Leanne wasn't the only one who was angry. Viewers slammed the businessman for his 'selfish' behaviour.
Coronation Street: What's next for Oliver, Steve and Leanne?
This week, Leanne and Nick eventually make up. But next week, there's more bad news ahead.
So Nick's being selfish and self-absorbed.
The doctor tells Steve and Leanne they are reducing Oliver's sedation, however she warns the little boy may have suffered brain damage.
Read More: Coronation Street star Alison King 'cancels Greek wedding this month'
Leanne refuses to believe it and is adamant Oliver will make a full recovery. When Oliver wakes up he says 'Mummy'.
Whilst Leanne is convinced all is fine, Steve and Nick are worried.
Coronation Street is on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.