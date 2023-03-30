Last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday March 29, 2023), saw Ryan’s loved ones wait to see him in hospital.

Alya then mentioned that Ryan’s mum, Michelle, couldn’t come and see him.

Now, Coronation Street fans have begged the soap to recast the popular character.

Alya and Daisy waited to see Ryan (Credit: ITV)

Ryan is in hospital after his acid attack

Viewers will know that Ryan was the victim of an acid attack.

On Daisy’s wedding day, Justin turned up at the Rovers and threw a glass of acid at Daisy. Ryan dived in front of Daisy and ended up with severe burns.

Daisy covered him with water in the shower before he went to hospital.

Last night, Daisy and Alya waited to see Ryan at the hospital. Alya then mentioned that Michelle wouldn’t be able to visit Ryan because she was having an operation.

Instead, Alya and Daisy went in to the hospital room to check in on Ryan.

Fans want Michelle to be recast (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans beg for Michelle to be recast

Kym Marsh’s Michelle Connor was last seen on the soap in 2019.

Now, fans want the character to be recast so that Michelle can come back and support Ryan through his recovery.

One fan tweeted: “I think Corrie should replace Kym Marsh as Michelle Connor especially when her son Ryan has just had an acid attack and should be back to support her son. What sort of mother would neglect her injured son? ”

I think @itvcorrie should replace @msm4rsh as Michelle Connor especially when her son Ryan as just had an acid attack and should be back to support her son what sort of mother would neglect her injured son #Corrie — David (@DJWMarathonMan) March 30, 2023

#corrie

It really doesn't make sense Michelle not being there for Ryan.

They could easily bring in a new actress to be Michelle – it has been done so many times in Corrie –

Gail's Nick has gone through a metamorphosis countless times! — McWhiskers (@fussyMcWhiskers) March 29, 2023

The saddest thing about Ryan’s attack is that he has no family on the street at all 😭 We need Michelle! #Corrie — no (@chippytea_) March 29, 2023

Another fan commented: “It really doesn’t make sense Michelle not being there for Ryan. They could easily bring in a new actress to be Michelle – it has been done so many times in Corrie – Gail’s Nick has gone through a metamorphosis countless times!”

A third viewer wrote: “The saddest thing about Ryan’s attack is that he has no family on the street at all. We need Michelle!”

Could Michelle come back to the cobbles? (Credit: ITV)

Could Michelle return to the cobbles?

With Ryan currently being in hospital for severe burns following on from the acid attack, now would be the perfect opportunity for Michelle to return.

Kym Marsh’s return is unlikely at the moment, however, with the former Michelle actress now starring in Waterloo Road, a recast could be on the horizon.

Ryan needs all the support he can get. Will Michelle return to the cobbles? Could Michelle be recast?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

