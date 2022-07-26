Coronation Street fans beg soap not to ruin Stu as part of his past is revealed

Coronation Street fans are begging the show not to ruin Stu Carpenter as we started to dive deeper into his past.

Stu, who was homeless, moved in with Yasmeen earlier this year and began working at Speed Daal.

However over recent weeks the show has started to explore his past revealing he was once in prison.

Stu made his first appearance last year (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stu Carpenter

Stu was introduced last year when it was revealed he had Corey Brent’s backpack containing Corey’s clothes which linked him to the murder of Seb Franklin.

As Stu turned in the evidence, Corey finally went to prison for killing Seb and Kelly was released.

But she soon found herself living on the streets. One day Stu saw her and tried to help her find food and safe places.

When Kelly moved in with Gary and Maria, she wanted to help Stu out like he had helped her.

Stu moved in with Yasmeen Nazir and she gave him a job as a chef at her restaurant Speed Daal.

However a couple of months ago Stu ended up getting arrested when he tried to break into the wholesalers when it was closed.

When Stu was released from the police station, a police officer said Yasmeen seemed like a nice lady and stated: “Makes you wonder what she’s doing put her trust in a fella with your record. You’ve not been out long have you?”

Yasmeen tried to find Stu’s daughter (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fans beg soap not to ruin Stu as part of his past is revealed

Over the last few months Stu has opened up to Yasmeen about his daughter Bridget.

Last week Yasmeen managed to track down Bridget and in last night’s episode (Monday, July 26) she gave him the address.

Stu was furious with her for getting involved but later Kelly encouraged him to find his daughter.

Stu went to Bridget’s house (Credit: ITV)

Later Stu went to the address Yasmeen had found. But Bridget wasn’t happy to see her dad.

When she opened the door she looked at Stu and appeared horrified. She then tried to shut the door but Stu stopped her.

Bridget told Stu to leave but he begged her to hear him out.

He said: “I didn’t hurt that girl, I promise you I didn’t.”

But she told him she couldn’t do this and apologised before shutting the door in his face.

However fans were wondering what Stu had done in his past and begged the soap not to ruin him.

Please don’t let Stu have a sinister background. I love him and I love him and Yasmeen #corrie #iknowitsnotreal — Julie 💙 (@juliefon_) July 25, 2022

I'm just hoping they're not taking Stu down a dark historical path!*! #Corrie — Jan Wilkins (@janwilkins59) July 25, 2022

#corrie not liking that reaction between Stu and his daughter is there a horrible secret with Stu. — maureen bayliss (@mrsessex48) July 25, 2022

#Corrie Please don't turn Stu into a bad guy @itvcorrie — FoxyLady1 💙 🏳️‍🌈 🦋 🌈 🦋 🏳️‍⚧️ (@FLady1980) July 25, 2022

Later Stu told Yasmeen that it wasn’t the right address and threw Bridget’s address away.

Will he try to see her again?

What do you think Stu’s secret is?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

