Coronation Street fans beg for show icon to return after ‘Rita and Mavis’ are reunited

By Tamzin Meyer

Rita and Mavis were known for their strong friendship on the cobbles until Mavis left Weatherfield in 1997.

However, Coronation Street actresses Barbara Knox and Thelma Barlow are still great friends.

Coronation Street fans have now begged for show icon Mavis to return after seeing the actresses reunite.

Coronation Street's Rita and Mavin are sitting in the pub together
Barbara and Thelma were seen at the flower show together (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: ‘Rita and Mavis’ reunite off screen

‘Rita and Mavis’ have reunited once more decades after Mavis left Weatherfield.

Actresses Barbara and Thelma were seen laughing together at the RHS Tatton Flower Show yesterday (Wednesday, July 19).

Barbara had attended Tatton as the flower show was planting a rose – Gracious Lady – in her honour. She was then reunited with her friend Thelma as part of a special documentary for Barbara’s 90th birthday.

The Manchester Evening News reported how “there was nothing but laughter as the pals caught up on old times.”

Coronation Street's Mavis is smiling
Fans want Mavis back (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans beg for Mavis to return to soap

Coronation Street fans are begging for Thelma to return to the cobbles as Mavis after seeing her reunite with her former co-star at the flower show – 26 years after she left the soap.

One Coronation Street fan tweeted: “Bring Mavis back for one last run with Rita on Coronation Street”

Another person echoed: “Bring Mavis back!!!! That would be iconic!!!”

A third fan commented: “Lovely to see Rita and Mavis together again.”

Someone else wrote: “I always miss Mavis and her friendship with Rita.”

“Hard to believe that Thelma is 94,” added someone else.

Coronation Street's Mavis is in the shop
Will Mavis return? (Credit: ITV)

Will Mavis return to the cobbles?

Thelma Barlow is now 94 years old making a Corrie comeback unlikely. However, Ken Barlow actor William Roache is still going, despite being 91. Fans would love her to return no matter how briefly.

Will Mavis and Rita ever be reunited again on screen? We sure do hope so!

Coronation Street - Mavis Is Sent On a Paper Round

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

