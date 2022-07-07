Coronation Street fans are begging for Phill’s ex-wife Camilla to stay in Weatherfield.

This week Camilla arrived on the cobbles to try and win Phill back before he married Fiz.

However when Camilla told Fiz that she had been in contact with Phill and he wants her back, she didn’t believe her and kicked her out of her hen do.

Now fans are calling for Camilla to stay in Weatherfield.

Camilla arrived on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Who plays Phill’s ex-wife Camilla? Where have you seen Louise Marwood?

Coronation Street: Camilla’s arrival

This week Fiz and Phill have been preparing for their wedding on Friday (July 8).

However they got a surprise when Camilla showed up.

She claimed she was in Manchester for business, but it became clear she was there for another reason.

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, July 6) Fiz invited her along to her hen do.

But during a game of Mr and Mrs it became clear that Camilla knew more about Phill than Fiz does.

Afterwards, Camilla pulled Fiz aside and told her that Phill had been emailing her, saying he loved her and wanted her back.

Camilla attended Fiz’s hen do (Credit: ITV)

Fans beg for Camilla to stay

Fiz didn’t believe Camilla and Maria and Evelyn asked her to leave.

Camilla insisted she was telling the truth and went to meet up with Phill.

Fiz called Phill and found out from his friend that he had gone to meet Camilla.

Fiz confronted Phill (Credit: ITV)

Furious, Fiz, Maria and Evelyn went outside and saw Phill seemingly kissing Camilla.

He later came into the Rovers and when Fiz confronted him, he assured her he had no idea about any emails and that he was giving Camilla a hug as she was upset by his rejection.

Although Fiz wasn’t happy with Camilla’s arrival, fans seem to love her and have begged for her to stay.

@miss_marwood hello, loved seeing you back on my screen in Mondays #corrie, great stuff from you, please tell me that there is more to come from Camilla x — D (@darrennpassey) July 6, 2022

Can Camilla stay please? I adore her😍😍 #Corrie — Michelle💕 #ThankYouLittleMix (@mishybabez_) July 6, 2022

It was great seeing you @miss_marwood on Corrie tonight. Look forward to see what drama Camilla brings to the street during this storyline.😊👏👏🎉#Corrie — Anne (@Robron75) July 4, 2022

Would you like Camilla to stay?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Will you be watching Friday’s episode of Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.