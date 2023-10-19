Coronation Street fans baffled as to why Michael has been fired: ‘How is that fair?!’

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, October 18), Sarah was responsible for firing Michael from his job.

She broke the news to him as she explained that Michael’s mistake had put Underworld’s future at risk.

Coronation Street fans are now wondering why Sarah fired Michael, asking: ‘How is that fair?!’

Coronation Street: Michael lost his job

Viewers will know that Michael was recently tricked by Stephen Reid before the serial killer’s death.

Stephen had pretended to be on the phone to Carla, lying that she’d agreed for Michael to give him the access code for the Underworld accounts.

Little did Michael know that Stephen would then transfer £250k from the factory account into his own.

Carla found out about Michael’s interaction with Stephen and was furious that he’d been so stupid as to give him the account details.

Last night, Michael suffered the consequences as Sarah fired him from the factory. He’d risked the whole business going under and couldn’t work there anymore.

Coronation Street fans baffled as Sarah fires Michael

Coronation Street fans have been left baffled after Sarah fired Michael from the factory.

They’re pointing out that it wasn’t his fault that Stephen tricked him – he wasn’t to know that he wasn’t actually on the phone to Carla getting her approval. He should still have his job.

One fan commented: “What! Why has Michael been fired! Sarah’s Stephen’s [bleep] niece and she keeps her job! How is that fair?!”

Another person tweeted: “Why is Michael being fired? He was put in an awkward position and, as far as he knew, Carla authorised the password.”

Why is Michael being fired? He was put in an awkward position and as far as he knew, Carla authorised the password #Corrie — C-bomb (@CxxPIPxx) October 18, 2023

Bit harsh on Michael, no? Sure he was slightly stupid but he didn't know that Stephen was going to BORROW from the business. #Corrie — Owen (@itzzzo_) October 18, 2023

#Corrie Why are they sacking #Michael? He was conned, he didn't deliberately give £1/4 million away 😔 — Nicola (@Colabubble) October 18, 2023

A third Coronation Street viewer said: “Bit harsh on Michael, no? Sure he was slightly stupid but he didn’t know that Stephen was going to BORROW from the business.”

A final fan asked: “Why are they sacking Michael? He was conned, he didn’t deliberately give £1/4 million away.”

Coronation Street: Can Michael get his job back?

After losing his job, Michael is struggling for cash, even resorting to asking Ed if he can have his investment money back.

But, can Michael get his job back or find a new one? Will he sort his financial issues out?

