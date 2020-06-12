Coronation Street fans baffled over Sharon's Fred Elliott mention

Coronation Street fans have been left baffled over Sharon's mention of Fred Elliott in Wednesday night's episode (June 10).

In the episode, viewers saw Sharon back on the cobbles with Gary Windass as he told her he had managed to track down Kelly Neelan's mum, Laura.

As Kelly has been staying with Billy, Summer and Paul whilst her mum went AWOL, Laura came by to move her daughter back home.

Sharon noticed Adam and Laura talking (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Sharon watched from a van as Adam Barlow walked by and began to flirt with Laura.

Later, when Gary got into the van, she told him what she had witnessed and said: "Fred Elliott's been here, carrying bags and batting his eyelashes at Laura."

Sharon referred to Adam as "Fred Elliott" (Credit: ITV)

But Gary looked confused by Sharon's remark and asked: "Fred Elliott?"

Fred Elliott's been here.

She then continued saying: "Good looking bloke in a suit. Hair. Scottish" not explaining what she meant by the reference.

Viewers were baffled by the mention of the former Coronation Street character and wondered how she would even know who Fred is, as he died in 2006.

How would Sharon know who Fred Elliot is? #Corrie #CoronationStreet — Andy Gibson (@AndyGibsonTV) June 10, 2020

Catching up on #Corrie why did Sharon call Adam, Fred Elliot? pic.twitter.com/nkxMBm3dyW — 𝐸𝓂𝓂𝒶 (@itreallyisEmma) June 11, 2020

Any particular reason Sharon referred to Adam as Fred Elliott? Loved the nod to the old character but Seems more than coincidence! #corrie @itvcorrie GO YASMEEN! — OMG! (@ComedygodessOmg) June 10, 2020

Hang on, did I miss the joke? Why did Sharon just say that Adam Barlow was Fred Elliott? #Corrie pic.twitter.com/Yh5lSVgWr6 — David L Rattigan (@davidlrattigan) June 10, 2020

Why did Sharon call Adam Barlow Fred Elliott???? #corrie — julie wright (@juliewright24) June 10, 2020

Could she be referring to Corrie's Fred? Or maybe someone else?

Coronation Street: Who is Fred Elliott?

For those who don't know, Fred was a character on the cobbles on and off from 1994 until 2006.

How would Sharon know who Fred Elliott is?

He was the local butcher and dad of Ashley Peacock . He was also well-known as a serial proposer, proposing to Rita, Audrey and Doreen Heavy, who all turned him down.

Fred died back in 2006, before Gary and Sharon ever came to the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

He eventually got engaged to Bev Unwin, who would be his fourth wife. However he had a stroke before they got married.

Sadly, Fred no longer has any family left on the Street.

After scattering his ashes, Bev left in the December. Meanwhile, Ashley died four years later in the 2010 tram crash.

In 2011, Ashley's wife Claire fled the cobbles with their son Freddie and Ashley's adopted son Joshua and have never returned.

ED! Have contacted Coronation Street reps for comment.

Coronation Street is on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

