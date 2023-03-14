Coronation Street fans baffled by Miley’s age and appearance as they do a double take

Last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday March 13, 2023), saw Miley and Jackson be invited into Tim and Sally’s house.

With Faye out, Tim betrayed her trust and invited Miley round.

However, now Coronation Street fans have been left baffled by Miley’s age.

Tim met Miley (Credit: ITV)

Tim invited Miley round

Last night, Faye and Craig went out for a spa day to celebrate Faye’s birthday.

Tim took this opportunity to invite Miley and Jackson round to his and Sally’s house.

Talking to Miley, Tim started to connect with his granddaughter whilst pretending that Faye was on holiday.

After their time together, Miley spotted Eliza on the street.

The two children started talking as Faye and Craig pulled up.

Faye had a tension headache and had to leave her spa day early to come home.

Tim tried to distract Faye but later she found out the truth.

Stu knocked on the door and handed Faye back Miley’s bracelet that she’d accidentally left with Eliza.

Faye was furious that Tim had betrayed her.

Miley looked older than she is (Credit: ITV)

Fans baffled over Miley age and appearance

Seeing Miley for the first time in years, Coronation Street fans have been left baffled by her appearance.

Some fans think she looks much older than she actually is.

Others reckon that she looks exactly like another Corrie child – Hope Stape.

One fan wrote: “Miley looks at least 12 or 13. I thought she was supposed to be about seven?”

Miley looks at least 12 or 13. I thought she was supposed to be about 7? #Corrie — PattyBee (@Woldslinx) March 13, 2023

Isn’t Miley supposed to be 7 coming up 8? She looks a lot older and has a look of Hope #Corrie — Leanne White (@Mammy_white) March 13, 2023

Miley? I thought that was Hope #Corrie — ASuperGav (@ASuperGav) March 13, 2023

Another commented: “Isn’t Miley supposed to be seven or eight? She looks a lot older and has a look of Hope.”

A third fan asked: “Miley? I thought that was Hope.”

“Nahhh why is Jackson in his 30s?! And Miley looks about 12?! Seriously who does these casting??? This is ridiculous,” shared one more.

Someone else said: “That Miley kid is the same age as my daughter cos I remember watching it in hospital, she’s meant to be seven.”

Miley is seven years old (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: How old is Miley?

Miley was born was born on April 1, 2015, when Faye was just 13.

This means that Miley is now seven years old.

She’ll be celebrating her eighth birthday next month.

Do you think that Miley looks older than she is?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Were you baffled by Miley’s appearance? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.