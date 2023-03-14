Coronation Street's Miley is smiling with the Coronation Street background
Soaps

Coronation Street fans baffled by Miley’s age and appearance as they do a double take

Miley looks older than she is

By Tamzin Meyer

Last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday March 13, 2023), saw Miley and Jackson be invited into Tim and Sally’s house.

With Faye out, Tim betrayed her trust and invited Miley round.

However, now Coronation Street fans have been left baffled by Miley’s age.

Tim, Jackson and Stu watch as Miley and Eliza talk on Corrie
Tim met Miley (Credit: ITV)

Tim invited Miley round

Last night, Faye and Craig went out for a spa day to celebrate Faye’s birthday.

Tim took this opportunity to invite Miley and Jackson round to his and Sally’s house.

Talking to Miley, Tim started to connect with his granddaughter whilst pretending that Faye was on holiday.

After their time together, Miley spotted Eliza on the street.

The two children started talking as Faye and Craig pulled up.

Faye had a tension headache and had to leave her spa day early to come home.

Tim tried to distract Faye but later she found out the truth.

Stu knocked on the door and handed Faye back Miley’s bracelet that she’d accidentally left with Eliza.

Faye was furious that Tim had betrayed her.

Coronation Street's Miley is in Sally and Tim's house
Miley looked older than she is (Credit: ITV)

Fans baffled over Miley age and appearance

Seeing Miley for the first time in years, Coronation Street fans have been left baffled by her appearance.

Some fans think she looks much older than she actually is.

Others reckon that she looks exactly like another Corrie child – Hope Stape.

One fan wrote: “Miley looks at least 12 or 13. I thought she was supposed to be about seven?”

Another commented: “Isn’t Miley supposed to be seven or eight? She looks a lot older and has a look of Hope.”

A third fan asked: “Miley? I thought that was Hope.”

“Nahhh why is Jackson in his 30s?! And Miley looks about 12?! Seriously who does these casting??? This is ridiculous,” shared one more.

Someone else said: “That Miley kid is the same age as my daughter cos I remember watching it in hospital, she’s meant to be seven.”

Coronation Street's Miley is smiling
Miley is seven years old (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: How old is Miley?

Miley was born was born on April 1, 2015, when Faye was just 13.

This means that Miley is now seven years old.

She’ll be celebrating her eighth birthday next month.

Do you think that Miley looks older than she is?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Tim Meets His Granddaughter Miley for the First Time | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Were you baffled by Miley’s appearance? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Coronation Street Faye Windass Miley Windass

Trending Articles

Camilla smiling and King Charles looking concerned during Commonwealth service
Fans express concern as they spot detail in senior royals’ Commonwealth appearance
Joey Essex behind the scenes at Dancing On Ice and him and Vanessa Bauer after Bolero with ED exclusive badge
Dancing On Ice star Vanessa Bauer ‘uncomfortable’ over Joey Essex’s behaviour on show as they miss out on trophy
Ashley Banjo on This Morning, his wife smiling at event
Ashley Banjo reunites with his ex-wife as she hits out at backlash over his public message
Ben Ofoedu and Vanessa Feltz
Ben Ofoedu admits ‘police are involved’ following Vanessa Feltz split as he issues warning
Joey Essex behind the scenes at Dancing On Ice and him and Vanessa Bauer after Bolero with ED exclusive badge
Dancing On Ice star Vanessa Bauer ‘uncomfortable’ over Joey Essex’s behaviour on show as they miss out on trophy
Katie, Ruth and Brenda frown on Loose Women
Loose Women pulled off air this week after Monday’s episode