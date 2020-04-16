Coronation Street fans baffled as Aadi Alahan appears to have aged 10 years

Coronation Street fans were left baffled as Aadi Alahan has appeared to have aged by 10 years pretty much overnight.

Recently Corrie announced the role of Dev's son Aadi has been recast and new actor Adam Hussain would be taking over the role from previous actor Zennon Ditchett.

In last night's episode (Wednesday, April 15), Adam made his debut on the soap.

Adam made hiss first appearance as Aadi (Credit: ITV Hub)

As Dev taught him about stock rotation, Aadi turned to his dad and said: "Dad I said I'd help out for a couple of hours. This isn't the Lion King."

But as Dev went out the back and customers left the shop, 14-year-old Aadi quickly pinched a bottle of alcohol off the shelf.

After Aadi's first scene, viewers were left baffled, saying Aadi now looked about 25.

Why was Aadi recast?

Zannon decided to leave the role to focus on his A-levels (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street announced Aadi's recast last week.

They also stated that previous actor, Zennon, who played Aadi from 2009 until 2019, left the show to focus on his A-Levels.

Upcoming storylines for Aadi

This week kicked off Asha Alahan's sexting plot.

After stripping for her crush Corey on a video call, he secretly recorded her. But disaster struck when Kelly got her hands on the video and shared it to their peers.

Next week, Aadi gets into a fight when he catches some boys staring at his twin sister.

It soon becomes clear they have seen the video of her stripping and he sees red, tackling one of the lads.

Aadi gets into a fight defending Asha (Credit: ITV)

But as a fight kicks off, Mary struggles to break them up.

After Dev finds out about the video, he confronts Asha but she makes him swear not to go to the police.

Dev reluctantly agrees, but when Aadi tells him the video was posted on a porn website, Dev goes to the cops.

Asha is furious that her dad has gone back on his word. Will the police discover who really shared the video?

Coronation Street's scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The soap now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

