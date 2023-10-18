Coronation Street fans predict baby bombshell for Daisy after she sleeps with Ryan

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Tuesday, October 17), Daisy and Ryan ended up sleeping together.

Daisy had supported Ryan as he lashed out at Gav for spraying him with a drink at the precinct before things took a turn.

Coronation Street fans have now predicted a baby bombshell for Daisy after she slept with Ryan.

Daisy cheated on Daniel (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Daisy slept with Ryan

Last night on the cobbles, Ryan injected himself with steroids and set out on a walk.

However, he soon got flashbacks of the acid attack when Gav sprayed him with a drink.

Daisy and Max had to try and pull Ryan off Gav as he lashed out at him, briefly thinking that he was Justin.

Unable to hide the truth any longer, Ryan then confided in Daisy about his use of steroids.

Deciding to stop hiding behind a filter, Ryan then did a live video and revealed that he was closing his online account in order to be his true self again.

Proud of Ryan, Daisy congratulated him on his decision. However, things then led from one thing to another and the pair ended up sleeping together, unable to resist temptation any longer.

Fans think that Daisy will become pregnant with Ryan’s baby (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict baby bombshell for Daisy

Now that Daisy’s slept with Ryan whilst engaged to Daniel, Coronation Street fans have predicted that Daisy will soon be hit with a baby bombshell.

They think that she’ll get pregnant with Ryan’s baby, leaving her in quite a messy situation.

One fan commented: “Daisy will probably end up pregnant very soon.”

Daisy will probably end up pregnant very soon #Corrie — SpiceRack 040962 (@PJDavies1962) October 17, 2023

Either Daisy & Ryan’s affair will be the Christmas Day reveal OR Daisy finds out she’s pregnant? #Corrie https://t.co/ChfC5V3Ept — Michelle Pryde (@michellepryde) October 17, 2023

That’s the summer baby storyline for Daisy and Ryan #corrie — Aiden -🇬🇧 🇺🇦 👩‍🚀 (@AidenLeeds) October 17, 2023

Another Coronation Street viewer wondered: “Either Daisy & Ryan’s affair will be the Christmas Day reveal OR Daisy finds out she’s pregnant?”

A third person suggested: “That’s the summer baby storyline for Daisy and Ryan.”

Could Daisy end up pregnant? (Credit: ITV)

Will Daisy get pregnant?

Daisy, Ryan and Daniel are all part of a love triangle with Daisy deciding to cheat on her fiancé.

Now, Daisy’s just slept with Ryan. But, will she soon get a baby bombshell that threatens to destroy her relationship with Daniel? Could Daisy become pregnant with Ryan’s baby?

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2023?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Is a baby bombshell in store for Daisy? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!