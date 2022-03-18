Coronation Street fans are all saying the same thing about Carla and Lydia

Coronation Street fans are convinced that Carla will be the one to expose Lydia Chambers, who has been lying about having an affair with Adam Barlow.

Lydia has been set on ruining Adam’s life and his wife Sarah believes that Adam has been having an affair. But fans are convinced Carla is going to catch Lydia out.

Will Carla get to the truth?

Fans think Carla will find out the truth (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Carla will expose Lydia, say fans

Sarah and Adam‘s relationship took a disastrous turn when Lydia came on the scene.

At first it became apparent that Lydia knew Adam, but he barely recognised her.

Lydia revealed to Sarah that she and Adam had dated back in university. Despite the initial awkwardness, Sarah and Lydia decided to be friends.

However viewers saw Lydia was not happy about how Adam had treated her many years ago.

Lydia wants revenge on Adam but will the truth come out? (Credit: ITV)

She began plotting to make it look like she and Adam were having an affair, making fake text messages and receipts.

When Sarah found out the ‘truth’, she threw Adam out, convinced he had been cheating.

Although it seems no one believes Adam, fans are convinced Carla Barlow, who is married to Adam’s uncle Peter, will be the one to uncover the truth and expose Lydia’s lies.

“No me neither.” I think Carla can see through Lydia… #Corrie — Russell Truran (@russelltruran) March 6, 2022

Sarah, open your eyes! Lydia is a liar. I hope Carla finds out the truth about her stalking Adam. #Corrie — Justin Rafferty (@j_raff2021) March 6, 2022

I don't think Carla believes Lydia 👏👏👏 #Corrie — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) March 7, 2022

@carlasbarlow #Corrie

Carla needs to help Adam. 👑 👸 she can sort out Lydia. 👑 👸 🤴 👑 — Nancy Hovhanesian (@GHovhanesian) March 6, 2022

I hope Carla and Daniel help Adam against Lydia #Corrie @itvcorrie — Tam LizAnn ODriscoll (@tamlizann) March 6, 2022

lydia is a psycho I think Carla senses something #Corrie — Roberto Diniro (@runninoncaffine) March 6, 2022

Spoilers: What’s next for Adam and Lydia?

In next week’s scenes Adam is left fighting for his sight after Lydia pushes him off a balcony.

Adam meets up with Lydia to try and record proof of her lies. But she soon catches him out.

It’s not long before Lydia snaps and she pushes Adam. Her shove sends him toppling backwards over the railings.

Angry Lydia pushes Adam, but he falls off the balcony (Credit: ITV)

Adam is rushed to hospital, where the doctor tells Ken and Daniel that he has suffered a bleed behind the eye and needs an operation to save his sight.

Will he ever be able to see again? Will Lydia finally tell the truth?

