Coronation Street fans are all making the same joke about Craig Tinker after last night’s episode

Coronation Street fans have all made the same joke about Craig Tinker after his appearance in last night’s episode (Thursday, June 17).

In the scenes, Nina spotted Corey having a meeting with famous Weatherfield footballer Tommy Orpington and Tommy’s manager.

Furious, Nina approached Tommy and told him how Corey kicked her boyfriend to death.

Nina told Tommy about how Corey killed Seb (Credit: ITV)

Corey was distraught at Nina and ran after Tommy and his manager. However Nina went to follow him with Corey’s award in her hands.

As she went to leave, she was stopped by Seb’s mum Abi.

Back on the cobbles, Nina was in the café when she heard a banging at the door.

Thinking it was Abi and she had forgotten something, she opened to the door. However it was Corey stood at the door looking angry.

Corey broke his bail conditions by going to the café (Credit: ITV)

He tried to get in, but when he called her a coward, Nina opened the door and got hold of Corey’s award.

When Nina threw and broke Corey’s award, he went after her but was stopped by Roy.

Roy pointed out that Corey was breaching his bail conditions by being near Nina and just a few seconds after the police showed up, as Roy had called them.

Craig Tinker stepped out of the police car and arrested Corey.

Coronation Street: Craig is the only police officer in Weatherfield, fans joke

Craig turned up to arrest Corey (Credit: ITV)

As Craig arrested Corey, fans couldn’t help but joke that Craig appeared to be the only police officer in Weatherfield, as he always seems to turn up when his neighbours and friends need the police.

I Knew it was going to be Craig! literally spat my tea out laughing! Poor Craig has to cover all police work on #corrie 😂😂 https://t.co/LEs5mxI9BX — Zoe (@zoehanson1) June 17, 2021

#Corrie Craig, the only PC in the whole of Weatherfield!!! — David Mc 🌐 (@Lofty2467) June 17, 2021

Why on earth do they bother to have Craig in a police car, he could do the job just as well sitting on Maxine's bench!*! 🤣 #Corrie — Jan Wilkins (@janwilkins59) June 17, 2021

And Craig is the only Policeman in Weatherfield lol. He comes to the rescue every time. #Corrie ☘ — Sandy O'Neill (@Waddabouchi) June 17, 2021

#Corrie once again the only officer in weatherfield, Craig. — サラカ~🇮🇪🇯🇵 (@tottyymatsu) June 17, 2021

Is every person nicked in #Corrie going to be nicked by Craig every time? — Lee Cotton (@LeeCotton1) June 17, 2021

Love that Craig Tinker is the only copper ever on shift in Weatherfield #corrie — Leevs x🌻 (@HelloItsLevi) June 17, 2021

