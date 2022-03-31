Coronation Street fans all saying the same thing about ‘hypocrite’ Sarah as she lashes out at Gary

Coronation Street fans are all saying the same thing about Sarah Barlow after she tried to get Gary to confess to Rick’s murder.

Viewers know Gary killed Rick back in 2019 and Sarah is one of the few who knows the truth.

After hearing that Laura took the blame for Rick’s murder, she urged Gary to tell the police he killed Rick.

But fans were quick to point out that Sarah has been involved in covering up a murder herself.

Sarah told Gary he needed to tell the truth (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans all saying the same thing about Sarah

In last night’s scenes (Wednesday, March 31 2022) Gary tried to convince Kelly to visit her mum Laura, but she was still clearly upset after Laura’s confession.

Afterwards Sarah approached Gary and told him she heard Laura.

Laura has take the blame for Rick’s murder (Credit: ITV)

In the furniture shop, Sarah told Gary he couldn’t let Laura take the blame and told her to retract her statement.

Gary explained Laura confessed because she’s dying and didn’t want Gary to go to prison so he could take care of Kelly when she’s gone.

Sarah told Gary he needed to tell he truth, but fans were quick to point out Sarah, David and Kylie killed Callum Logan in 2015 and pinned the death on dead Tony Stewart.

Has sarah forgot she killed callum #corrie — Ruth (@RuthLouismmmy) March 30, 2022

Are you going to tell Harry about his dad Sarah #Corrie — 🌟💛Dion💛🌟 (@DionPetrie) March 30, 2022

Didn’t Sarah play a part in killing her ex a few years back?🥴 #Corrie pic.twitter.com/DusFVtACqd — Michelle Jones (@MeeshyJay) March 30, 2022

Shut up Sarah, you know Callum’s body is buried under Gail’s bedroom floor! Hypocrite!! 🥴 #corrie — 𝚔𝚒𝚛𝚜𝚝𝚢 ♡ (@_mariekx) March 30, 2022

Who else knows that Gary killed Rick?

Of course Gary, Laura and Sarah all know the truth. Gary’s wife Maria and Rick’s former employee Sharon and also aware that Gary killed Rick.

Gary killed Rick (Credit: ITV)

However Rick and Laura’s daughter is unaware Gary was one who murdered Rick.

Will Gary ever tell her the truth or will Laura die letting Kelly think she killed her father?

