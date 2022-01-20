Coronation Street fans all saying the same thing about Craig and his bread

Coronation Street fans were left impressed over PC Craig Tinker and his loaf of bread in last night’s episode.

The copper has apparently ‘perfected his sourdough starter at last’ and is now baking bread for half the street!

Fans were very impressed with his loaf and immediately praised him on social media.

Craig has perfected his sourdough starter (Credit: ITV)

Why is Craig making bread in Coronation Street?

Craig injured himself and is unable to work at the moment, so has been filling his time with other pursuits.

Baking bread seems to be top of the list as he whips up loaf after loaf.

And it seems to taste as good as it looks!

On Wednesday night (January 19 2022), Faye asked to throw his jar of gunk away.

Craig told her it was his sourdough started and he’d finally perfected the recipe for it. She did not look impressed!

However not long afterwards, Tyrone arrived back at the flat and asked Faye:

“Have we got any more of that bread, I was telling my nanna about it?”

“Yeah, take that loaf there, Craig can do another,” Faye told him. She added: “He loves baking, keeps him occupied.”

Tyrone liked the bread so much he took some for his nanna (Credit: ITV)

What did fans say about Craig’s loaf?

It seems fans agreed with Tyrone about the bread – it’s impressive how he can be a super-cop and master baker all at once!

They all said Craig is a man who does it all!

Is Craig & his bread going to become a bigger storyline? He’s been halfway across Manchester trying to find where a crutch came from, but still had time to bake all the residents a loaf 🤣 #Corrie pic.twitter.com/PDc6IUJpjv — SuziCarrigan (@suzicarrigan) January 19, 2022

I think Craig is feeding the entire street with his homemade bread 🍞 😂 #Corrie — Mel (@MelanieFlowers1) January 19, 2022

Love the way that the bread Craig made is the highlight of tonight’s first episode of #Corrie @itvcorrie 😂🍞 — Katie Marie (@Banjeex) January 19, 2022

I’d love some of Craig’s home made bread #corrie — Elizabeth Davies (@Elizabeth241072) January 19, 2022

Our Craig is a supercop, professional bread baker and a crutches expert! Is there anything that our Craig can’t do/doesn’t know? 🤣 #Corrie #CoronationStreet — Claw (@Clawmaw) January 19, 2022

Craig should start selling bread from a market stall or get a part time job in the bistro or Roy’s. He’s a master baker. #Corrie #CoronationStreet @itvcorrie — Westie (@Wee_Westie28) January 19, 2022

Craig bakes bread? And pervs out of windows? And solves every crime in Wetherfield single handedly? Wow #Corrie — Doreen Morfitt (@penniless_poet) January 19, 2022

Craig is determined to find out who owned the crutch before him (Credit: ITV)

Craig and the crutch saga

With Craig on crutches, he’s vowed to fill his time not just baking bread, but also finding out who his crutch belongs to.

Emma lied that she picked it up in a charity shop, but viewers know she got it from Ted, the man Faye ran over, who subsequently died.

The girls have covered up their crime, but with Craig on the case, surely it’s only a matter of time before he finds out the truth?

He’s already taken the crutch for fingerprint testing to ascertain it’s previous owner, but will that prove anything?

