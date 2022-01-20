Craig baked bread in Coronation Street but Faye wasn't impressed
Soaps

Coronation Street fans all saying the same thing about Craig and his bread

Is there anything Craig can't do?

By Carena Crawford

Coronation Street fans were left impressed over PC Craig Tinker and his loaf of bread in last night’s episode.

The copper has apparently ‘perfected his sourdough starter at last’ and is now baking bread for half the street!

Fans were very impressed with his loaf and immediately praised him on social media.

Coronation Street Faye and the sourdough starter
Craig has perfected his sourdough starter (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street

Why is Craig making bread in Coronation Street?

Craig injured himself and is unable to work at the moment, so has been filling his time with other pursuits.

Baking bread seems to be top of the list as he whips up loaf after loaf.

And it seems to taste as good as it looks!

On Wednesday night (January 19 2022), Faye asked to throw his jar of gunk away.

Craig told her it was his sourdough started and he’d finally perfected the recipe for it. She did not look impressed!

However not long afterwards, Tyrone arrived back at the flat and asked Faye:

“Have we got any more of that bread, I was telling my nanna about it?”

“Yeah, take that loaf there, Craig can do another,” Faye told him. She added: “He loves baking, keeps him occupied.”

Coronation Street Tyrone is impressed with Craig's loaf of bread
Tyrone liked the bread so much he took some for his nanna (Credit: ITV)

What did fans say about Craig’s loaf?

It seems fans agreed with Tyrone about the bread – it’s impressive how he can be a super-cop and master baker all at once!

They all said Craig is a man who does it all!

Coronation Street Craig looks deep in thought as he leans on his crutch
Craig is determined to find out who owned the crutch before him (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street this year?

Craig and the crutch saga

With Craig on crutches, he’s vowed to fill his time not just baking bread, but also finding out who his crutch belongs to.

Emma lied that she picked it up in a charity shop, but viewers know she got it from Ted, the man Faye ran over, who subsequently died.

The girls have covered up their crime, but with Craig on the case, surely it’s only a matter of time before he finds out the truth?

He’s already taken the crutch for fingerprint testing to ascertain it’s previous owner, but will that prove anything?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Paul O'Grady on For The Love Of Dogs
Paul O’Grady leaves For The Love Of Dogs fans in ‘tears’ as they praise ‘genuine’ host
gmb
GMB: Paul Young’s appearance causes a stir among Gino D’Acampo fans
prince Andrew latest
Prince Andrew news: Prince William breaks his silence during royal engagement
Emmerdale Cain kills Kyle_
Emmerdale spoilers: Cain kills his own son in frenzied pursuit of revenge?
danny miller and steph
I’m A Celebrity winner Danny Miller announces exciting ‘family’ news
Peter Andre shares family news
Peter Andre shares the ‘greatest’ family news but fears it may be ‘too good to be true’