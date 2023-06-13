Coronation Street fans all saying the same thing after show’s ending last night

Fans of Coronation Street were all left saying the same thing as the show ended on an unintentionally funny note last night. As an otherwise serious moment was punctuated by a moment of ‘panto,’ viewers were left wondering what had happened.

The moment in question came as an angry Adam Barlow confronted Damon Hay for sleeping with his wife. Having learned last week that Sarah had cheated on him with Damon, the pair looked as though their marriage was in trouble.

Adam and Sarah reconciled last night (Monday, June 12th), but Adam had a warning for Damon afterwards.

Adam attempts to put the frighteners on Damon

As the pair bumped into each other on the Street, Adam issued some stern words to Damon. “I’m warning you,” he said. “Stay away from my wife.”

However, Damon was unfazed, teasing “I’m afraid you’re going to be seeing a lot of me.” As Adam’s threats escalated, Damon snarled back: “Do you have any idea of the world I move in? The people I’ve dealt with?”

He continued: “You think you can put the frighteners on me? Behave yourself.” Damon then swaggered away, laughing to himself as he went.

However, viewers picked up on this moment for its unintentional humour, with Damon’s laugh sounding like it was out-of-place with the rest of the show – and not even belonging to the character in question.

Coronation Street viewers react to Damon’s ‘weird’ laugh

Writing on Twitter, viewers reacted to this strange pre-credits moment, with many wondering what was with Damon’s ‘weird’ cackle – likening it to that of a panto villain or ‘gremlin.’

“What was with that weird Damon laugh at the end?” asked one fan.

“WTF was that stupid laugh at the end all about? Didn’t even sound like it was coming from Damon,” said another.

“Oh dear, Damon’s laugh, can Corrie get anymore panto?” asked a third viewer.

“Damon’s gremlin laugh though…” another commented, sharing a GIF from the movie of the same name.

It’s clear that there’s unfinished business between Damon, Adam and Sarah… But this moment of unintentional comedy didn’t exactly do the storyline justice.

