Coronation Street fans all saying the same thing about Leo’s hand as it emerges from the ground

Last night in Coronation Street (Tuesday, September 19), Ed and Ronnie got a shock when a dead body – that of Leo Thompkins’ – was found on their building site.

Craig and the police cordoned off the scene as Ronnie peered to see the body’s hand emerging from the earth.

Coronation Street fans are now all saying the same thing about Leo’s hand as it emerged from the ground.

Leo’s body was discovered (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Leo Thompkins’ body was found

Last night, Ed turned up at the building site and noticed that one of the workers looked troubled.

Ronnie arrived later and was shocked when he saw Craig and the police all over the site.

Heading through to the cordoned off area, Ronnie was horrified when he realised that a dead body had been uncovered.

He peered at the ground and saw a hand poking through the earth, green and rotting.

Worried about what this would mean for the building project, Ed and Ronnie then started questioning Craig on when they could get back to work.

Craig explained that it would take some time to identify the body before they could get back to building on the site.

Fans have been left baffled by Leo’s hand (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans say same thing about Leo’s hand

Coronation Street fans have been left all saying the same thing about Leo Thompkins’ hand after his body was discovered last night.

As Leo’s been buried for almost a year, fans have pointed out that his hand would be near skeletal. They’ve been baffled as to why his hand is still in its original form.

One fan complained: “Ridiculous, that hand should be just skin and bone, its been buried since last September, can’t they get anything right, and they wouldn’t just take the body away the forensics would carefully have to sift the muck away for clues.”

Another fan added: “Surely if this is Leo’s body it would have decayed to just a skeleton by now as it was last year Stephen killed him???”

A third viewer wrote: “How come the hand hasn’t decomposed at all yet?”

A final Coronation Street viewer joked: “Oh no, it’s the Hulk,” referencing the hand’s green colouring.

Is Stephen about to get caught? (Credit: ITV)

Will Stephen get his comeuppance?

Stephen’s about to be panicking when Jenny is told that the body found is that of Leo’s tonight (Wednesday, September 20).

But, as the net closes in on him, will Stephen get his comeuppance in the not too distant future?

