Coronation Street viewers were left stunned last night (Wednesday 19 October) at the speed of the justice system in Weatherfield as Bridget and Lucy were sent to prison.

Stu Carpenter was told that his daughter, Bridget and ex-wife, Lucy, had already been sentenced for killing Charlie Walters.

But fans were left completely baffled by the fact they had been sentenced so quickly.

Stu and Yasmeen discussed Lucy and Bridget’s sentencing (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Bridget confessed to Charlie’s murder

Last week Bridget confessed to Stu that she was the one who murdered Charlie and her mum helped cover the crime.

Stu was shocked and although he was hurt, he didn’t want to go to police.

Meanwhile Alya discovered the truth after solicitor Dee-Dee had the DNA from the crime scene re-tested and she told police.

Lucy and Bridget were both arrested and charged.

Stu finally found out the truth (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans all say the same thing as Lucy and Bridget are sent to prison

In last night’s episode, Stu ran into Dee-Dee and told her that Lucy and Bridget were both due to appear in court.

Later Stu and Yasmeen Nazir were seen discussing the sentencing with Yasmeen revealing Lucy had received a for 20 year sentence and Bridget had been given 15, with the judge taking her age at the time into account.

But viewers took to Twitter to share their shock over the quick conviction.

One fan wrote: “Wait, Bridget and Lucy have already been sent down? They only got arrested last week! That has to be the fastest case in legal history.”

“Not just remand?” another wondered, to which the original poster replied: “No, not just remand. They’ve been sentenced and everything.”

Another wrote: “That was quick sentencing, thought the courts were way behind. Arrested on a Friday, banged up by Wednesday, [bleep] Craig David song.”

“That was a quick sentencing,” observed someone else.

“Unless we’ve adopted the Chinese legal system, you can’t be sentenced for murder a week after you were arrested. Especially as the barristers are on strike!” quipped a fifth person.

Another tweeted: “Bridget and Lucy have been sentenced already? Did I miss a month of Corrie?”

And someone else wondered: “I have a question: How the heck was her mother sentenced so quickly?”

Stu and Charlie

Corrie viewers know that Bridget killed Charlie, the young woman Stu was having an affair with, after finding out about their relationship.

She hit Charlie using a clay model she had made which killed her instantly.

Lucy then helped Bridget move the body and they let Stu take the blame for the crime.

Bridget confessed the truth to her dad (Credit: ITV)

Stu served 27 years in prison for Charlie’s murder, but didn’t ever know who the real killer was.

He was released last year and found living on the streets but Yasmeen offered him a place to stay.

Bridget recently confessed to her dad that it was her who killed Charlie and that Lucy helped her hide the truth.

In emotional scenes earlier this month, Stu told Lucy that he would’ve taken the blame anyway, but would’ve at least known who really killed his lover.

But now Lucy and Bridget are in prison, what does this mean for Bridget’s daughter Eliza?

