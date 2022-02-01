Coronation Street fans all making the same joke as Craig Tinker quits the police

Coronation Street fans have all made the same joke as Craig Tinker made the decision to quit the police force.

Recently Craig discovered Faye and Emma‘s involvement in Ted’s death.

In last night’s episode (Monday. January 31) Craig found out Faye’s false nail was still down Ted’s sink in his flat. He went back in to retrieve the nail in his police uniform.

Ted’s grandson came into the flat and presumed Craig was doing a search for the investigation.

Craig quit the police (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 7-11

Craig found the nail, but later viewers saw him in tears outside of the police station.

When he returned home, he announced that he’s leaving the police force, as he had broken the law by helping Emma and Faye.

However fans began making the same joke saying Craig is the only police officer in Weatherfield and wondering who will look after Weatherfield now.

But Craig's the only policeman in Weatherfield 😄 #Corrie — 𝕮𝖎𝖓𝖟𝖎𝖆 (@CinziaM1975) January 31, 2022

Don’t get sacked Craig who will patrol weatherfield then!!? #corrie — Aidan (@a___w89) January 31, 2022

Even Craig Tinker (Manchester's only serving police officer) has handed his notice in for reasons of integrity. And he wasn't even caught, nor did he lie about what he'd been up to. He didn't try to quash a report. He didn't pretend to not understand the rules. #Corrie pic.twitter.com/eBmbLPzHQW — Frosty (@frosted_north) January 31, 2022

Weatherfield crime rates will plummet in #Corrie if they replace Craig with, well, anything really. — GlynjaminBlueskies 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺🌈💙 (@glynellishughes) January 31, 2022

What were Faye and Emma’s involvement in Ted’s death?

On New Year’s Day, learner driver Faye was driving herself and a still drunk, Emma, home from a party.

They ended up knocking over an old man named Ted. He claimed he was unharmed and refused to go to hospital so the girls took him home.

Faye and Emma knocked Ted down (Credit: ITV)

However when they returned to Ted’s later to check on him, he had died. They cleaned the flat and later Emma called an anonymous tip to police and pretended to be a concerned neighbour who hadn’t seen Ted in a while.

Police found him dead and his autopsy revealed he had a blood clot from being knocked over and that was the like cause of death.

Coronation Street: What’s next for Craig?

Beth overhears Faye enquiring about a job at the factory for Craig. She’s shocked to learn that he’s resigned from the police force and soon confronts her son.

She demands to know why he’s quitting.

Craig assures Faye that leaving the police force was his choice and he’ll talk to Sarah about the job in packing tomorrow.

Read more: Why is Coronation Street on tonight? Why has ITV’s schedule changed?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.