Craig Faye Coronation Street
Soaps

Coronation Street fans all making the same joke as Craig Tinker quits the police

Craig left the police force after helping Faye and Emma

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street fans have all made the same joke as Craig Tinker made the decision to quit the police force.

Recently Craig discovered Faye and Emma‘s involvement in Ted’s death.

In last night’s episode (Monday. January 31) Craig found out Faye’s false nail was still down Ted’s sink in his flat. He went back in to retrieve the nail in his police uniform.

Ted’s grandson came into the flat and presumed Craig was doing a search for the investigation.

Craig quit the police (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 7-11

Craig found the nail, but later viewers saw him in tears outside of the police station.

When he returned home, he announced that he’s leaving the police force, as he had broken the law by helping Emma and Faye.

However fans began making the same joke saying Craig is the only police officer in Weatherfield and wondering who will look after Weatherfield now.

What were Faye and Emma’s involvement in Ted’s death?

On New Year’s Day, learner driver Faye was driving herself and a still drunk, Emma, home from a party.

They ended up knocking over an old man named Ted. He claimed he was unharmed and refused to go to hospital so the girls took him home.

Coronation Street Emma and Faye are horrified when learner driver Faye knocks over old man Ted
Faye and Emma knocked Ted down (Credit: ITV)

However when they returned to Ted’s later to check on him, he had died. They cleaned the flat and later Emma called an anonymous tip to police and pretended to be a concerned neighbour who hadn’t seen Ted in a while.

Police found him dead and his autopsy revealed he had a blood clot from being knocked over and that was the like cause of death.

Coronation Street: What’s next for Craig?

Beth overhears Faye enquiring about a job at the factory for Craig. She’s shocked to learn that he’s resigned from the police force and soon confronts her son.

She demands to know why he’s quitting.

Craig assures Faye that leaving the police force was his choice and he’ll talk to Sarah about the job in packing tomorrow.

Read more: Why is Coronation Street on tonight? Why has ITV’s schedule changed?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

sheridan smith in the teacher
The Teacher viewers all have same complaint about Sheridan Smith’s character
ITV breaking dad bradley walsh barney walsh
Breaking Dad viewers hit out at ITV for ‘cutting off’ piano scenes
Alan Carr and husband Paul Drayton
Alan Carr’s estranged husband breaks silence on ‘challenging time’ after prison release
Emmerdale Dawn fights for her life as Meena is fuming
Emmerdale spoilers: Dawn in fight for her life at her hen do
Ruth Langsford on Loose Women
Loose Women’s Ruth Langsford reveals she was forced to ‘cut up’ cards after debt struggles
Breaking dad star Bradley Walsh and his wife
Breaking Dad: Bradley Walsh’s wife made touching sacrifice to help his career