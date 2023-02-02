In Coronation Street last night (Wednesday February 1, 2023), Daisy got a shock when her stalker turned up at the wedding fair she was at.

He’d seen a poster for the fair on Daisy’s Instagram.

Now, Coronation Street fans are all making the same complaint about Daisy.

Justin gave Daisy a scare (Credit: ITV)

Daisy’s stalker turned up to the wedding fair

Last night, Daisy went to a wedding fair by herself.

Daniel was going to attend the fair with her but he was called in to work.

With Jenny and Christina arguing, Daisy decided to go to the fair alone.

At the fair, Daisy tried on a wedding dress.

A member of staff then told her that her fiancé had turned up.

Daisy said that she’d just get changed and then come out to greet him, thinking that Daniel had turned up.

However, she was taken aback when she heard her stalker Justin’s voice.

Justin had it in his head that he was going to be marrying Daisy.

He thought that Daisy posting a picture on her socials with the wedding fair poster in it was a sign.

Daisy made it clear that he’d got the wrong idea and rushed home to tell Daniel.

Later on, the pair saw Justin outside the Rovers in a van, spooked.

Daisy hasn’t told the police about her stalker (Credit: ITV)

Fans complain about Daisy’s failure to call the police

Fans have complained that Daisy and Daniel are taking on her stalker alone.

They think that Daisy should have let PC Craig and the police know about Justin.

One fan wrote: “This Daisy/ stalker storyline is tailored for PC Tinker, can’t wait for the Corrie producers to let him loose…”

This Daisy / stalker storyline is tailored for PC Tinker, can’t wait for the Corrie producers to let him loose…. #corrie pic.twitter.com/qSggvKqbsH — Dw (@Dw90689230) February 1, 2023

I know Daisy isn't the brightest but it's quite easy – just take your phone out, press 999 and ask for Craigy #corrie — Doreen Morfitt (@penniless_poet) February 1, 2023

Daisy, girl, get a restraining order ASAP… #Corrie — Beth (@TnsBAW) February 2, 2023

Another tweeted: “I know Daisy isn’t the brightest but it’s quite easy – just take your phone out, press 999 and ask for Craigy.”

A third fan begged: “Daisy, girl, get a restraining order ASAP…”

Will Daisy call the police?

Can Daisy get Justin to stay away from her (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Will Daisy go to the police about Justin?

Daisy’s yet to turn to the police for help.

Later this week, Justin turns up in the pub beer garden and gives her an ultimatum.

He’ll stay away from her for a while if she ends things with Daniel.

Is it time for Daisy to get the police involved?

Or, will she do as Justin wants?

