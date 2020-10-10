Coronation Street fans all make the same joke as Todd Grimshaw returns with a new face

Coronation Street fans are confused after Todd Grimshaw returned with a new face.

Actor Bruno Langley was axed from the soap in 2017 after admitting sexually assaulting two women in a bar.

Todd Grimshaw used to be played by disgraced actor Bruno Langley (Credit: ITV)

Soap bosses made the decision not to recast the character at the time, instead hastily writing him out.

This year Coronation Street opted to bring him back – with The Archers star Gareth Pierce now taking over the role.

However his debut scenes left fans confused about who exactly he was.

One said: “Who on Earth is this new Todd #Corrie”

“Think Eileen in Corrie needs 2 go 2 spec savers. That’s no Todd,” said a second.

Another said: “Ye gads, watching @itvcorrie Eileen Grimshaw needs to go to the opticians if she thinks that’s her estranged son Todd.

Gareth Pierce now plays Todd – and viewers were confused (Credit: ITV)

“Everard go and fetch that voucher for Specsavers, the one you keep in your pant draw, underneath those arty mags. Send it to Eileen pls. #todd #Corrie”

In the episode Todd met up with mum Eileen but was followed by a gangster he had stolen from.

The gangster threatened Eileen but Todd fought back and smacked him with a chunk of wood.

Knocked out cold, the gangster couldn’t stop Todd and Eileen running.

As Eileen berated Todd for leaving her without knowing whether he is alive or dead, she told him the trouble he’d put her in.

Coronation Street’s Todd tries to fake his own death

She said: “I’ve got to go down to a police mortuary and identify some poor soul’s body and pretend I don’t know that it’s not going to be you.”

Todd quickly seized on the opportunity to disappear forever by insisting Eileen falsely identify the body as him.

“You still go tomorrow but you tell them it’s me – it’s genius,” he said.

However, Eileen was horrified.

“Genius?” she spat. “It’s appalling, taking advantage of some other poor soul’s death, depriving the parents of knowing what happened to their son.”

But as Todd begged her to do it, will Eileen give in? Or will she find another way to save her son?

