Over in Coronation Street, Adam Barlow is often changing up his hair style but his most current one – a man bun – has caused quite the stir.

Adam sported the new do a couple of weeks back but viewers aren’t keen at all.

Fans of Coronation Street are all making the same plea over Adam’s hair.

Adam has a new man bun (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Adam sported a man bun

Adam’s known for changing his hair styles quite regularly.

At the moment, he’s decided to go from a slicked back, gelled look to a man bun.

It can as quite the shock to some fans.

Now a couple of weeks into this new hair do, Adam is still embracing his longer locks.

Last night (Wednesday February 8, 2023), Adam could be seen talking to Sarah whilst wearing his new hair style.

Sarah told him that she had to work late again because they were desperate to secure a big business deal.

She would be working with Stephen, Michael and Beth in the factory to create some samples for her business.

Adam asked her to put some time aside to talk about trying for a baby.

Sarah admitted that now wasn’t the right time to have that conversation, with her new career just taking off.

Adam was gutted.

But, now, Coronation Street fans think that Adam’s new hair style is the biggest of his problems.

Fans are begging Adam to grab the styling scissors (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans beg Adam to chop the man bun

It seems that fans can’t get used to Adam’s man bun.

They’re begging him to cut it off.

One Corrie fan joked: “Adam may be a solicitor, but no way can he defend that man bun.”

Another commented: “Begging for someone to sort Adam’s hair out.”

Begging for someone to sort Adam’s hair out #Corrie — s (@ScarlettJimmy) February 8, 2023

What’s the point of having a hairdresser in Corrie if Sam, Adam and David ignore it ? #Corrie — ASuperGav (@ASuperGav) February 8, 2023

Tinker needs to arrest Adam for crimes against hair #corrie — Stef Nelson (@StefNelson5) February 8, 2023

A third Corrie viewer asked: “What’s the point of having a hairdresser in Corrie if Sam, Adam and David ignore it?”

A fourth fan declared: “Tinker needs to arrest Adam for crimes against hair.”

Another added: “Adam please sort out that man bun.”

Ouch!

Adam is one for changing up his hair (Credit: ITV)

Will Adam chop off his locks?

Corrie fans will know that Adam never sticks to one hair style for long.

Give it a few weeks and he’ll shave it all off.

Or, perhaps this is the hairstyle he’ll finally stick with.

Will Adam chop off his man bun or keep growing it out?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

