Coronation Street fans all have the same complaint about the ‘unacceptable’ soap

Coronation Street fans all have the same complaint about the soap.

The ITV soap has enjoyed a run of several years of exciting storylines and dramatic developments.

The far right radicalisation storyline hasn’t exactly set Coronation Street fans alight with excitement (Credit: ITV)

It has consistently been at the top of its game – but now viewers think something is wrong.

They have taken to social media to complain about the current crop of storylines.

And in particular they are furious at the soap for being “boring”.

Some even claim that Coronation Street has “never been this bad” before.

One said: “I really have a soft spot for Corrie, but I don’t think I can stand it anymore, just wondering if anyone has known it to be worse than it currently is?

“I watched the last of this week’s episodes earlier, and literally every part of the show at the moment is utter [expletive].

Coronation Street fans hit out at soap’s plots

“How on earth do ITV think this is acceptable?!

“From the god awful racist gang plot with the bizarre involvement of ‘undercover cop’ Spider, to yet another return of that Harvey gangster and the random idea that the smarty pants child would be writing to him in prison, then be allowed to meet up?!

“And what on earth is the nonsense with Mary and the acting lessons. Is this a case of having the same producer for far too long now?”

A second said: “I’ve still not watched this weeks eps and nothing is inspiring me too at the moment.”

A third said: “The undertone now is ‘depressed’. Back then, at least the characters were trying to act happy, even if things didn’t go well.

Even the comedy scenes are failing Coronation Street fans (Credit: ITV)

“They had motivation to try to keep things going well.

“Now characters just exist from one ‘can’t be bothered day’ to the next.”

Another said: “I got back into it during lockdown with the Geoff/Yasmeen plot.

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2022?

“And the Seb/Nina story was very powerful too (before it went a bit silly with all the sinkhole stuff).

“But I’m not quite sure what’s gone so badly wrong.”

What do you think of the state of Corrie at the moment?

