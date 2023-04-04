Coronation Street fans accuse soap of ‘making a joke out of a serious story’ after Tracy stunt

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday April 3, 2023), Tracy glued herself to the front desk of the police station in an attempt to make the police take Amy’s rape allegations against Aaron more seriously.

After spreading flyers across Weatherfield and humiliating Amy in the process, Tracy decided to make her voice heard. She wasn’t happy that the police had dropped Amy’s case due to there not being enough evidence to charge Aaron. Tracy’s stunt, however, has led fans to accuse the soap of ‘making a joke out of a serious story.’

Tracy protested inside of the police station (Credit: ITV)

Tracy glued her hand to the police station desk

Last night, Mary found Tracy’s rape flyers in the florist’s printer and realised that Tracy had been behind them. This led Abi to work out that Amy had been the girl that Aaron had allegedly raped. With this she confronted Aaron.

With Amy upset after finding out that the police were dropping her case and with the whole of Weatherfield now knowing her identity, Tracy went up to the police station in the hopes of getting her case reinstated.

Whilst she was at the police station Tracy decided to pull a stunt and glue one of her hands to the front desk. She then rang Daniel and asked for a favour. Soon after this, a reporter from the Weatherfield Gazette turned up to interview Tracy. However, this was reconsidered once Amy turned up and begged her mum to stop her protest.

After Tracy’s stunt, Amy backtracked on her allegations during a conversation with Tracy and Steve. She told them that what had happened between her and Aaron had been a mistake and wasn’t rape. She then went off crying, leaving Tracy and Steve unsure on what to believe.

Fans think thought that the scenes were of poor taste (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans blast Tracy stunt as ‘joke’ scenes

Coronation Street fans have taken to Twitter to blast these Tracy stunt scenes, suggesting that Tracy shouldn’t have been gluing herself to the desk in what they’ve branded ‘joke’ scenes. Fans are saying that the comedic element of the scenes has taken away from the serious nature of Amy’s non-consent storyline.

One fan commented: “This is all wrong for me, rape is a serious issue and although it’s only TV, Steve in this silly apron and Tracy gluing her hand as if that’s going to solve anything is stupid. This storyline is not the storyline to be bringing comedy in to.”

This is all wrong for me, rape is a serious issue & although it’s only TV, Steve in this silly apron & Tracy glueing her hand as if that’s going to solve anything is stupid.This storyline is not the storyline to be bringing comedy in to.#Corrie pic.twitter.com/SoOnfDsTje — @DeclanKincaid (@TheRealDeclanK1) April 3, 2023

The longer this rape plot goes on – like everything else on #Corrie – the sillier it will get at the expense of a serious topic. Tracy & Steve aren't convincing as 20 yrs ago they would have at least lunged for Aaron out of anger – instead we get Stephen's pathetic killing spree. — Lee 'The Honest Geek' Doherty (@PardonMeImBlunt) April 3, 2023

Aw Tracy, good intentions & all that but this is the absolute last thing Amy need to be dealing with right now seriously? Whether they like it or not like Steve said they have to be guided by her. This'll just have the opposite effect, hence why she retracts her statement #Corrie https://t.co/3kb1td1ai3 — GrianneDoherty33 (@griannedoherty3) April 3, 2023

Another person added: “The longer this rape plot goes on – like everything else on Corrie – the sillier it will get at the expense of the serious topic. Tracy and Steve aren’t convincing as 20 years ago they would have at least lunged for Aaron out of anger – instead we get Stephen’s pathetic killing spree.”

A third person wrote: “Aw Tracy, good intentions and all that but this is the absolute last thing Amy needs to be dealing with right now, seriously? Whether they like it or not, like Steve said, they have to be guided by her. This’ll just have the opposite effect, hence why she retracts her statement.”

Another added: “Wow!! Well done for making a [bleep] joke of such a serious thing!”

