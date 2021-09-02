Coronation Street fans have a theory that Sabeen is secretly dating Corey’s dad, Stefan Brent.

Last month, Imran’s ex-wife Sabeen returned to Weatherfield and revealed to Imran she is the barrister on Corey Brent’s defence team.

Corey and Kelly Neelan are currently on trial for the murder of Seb Franklin and attack on Nina Lucas.

However Corey claims Kelly kicked Seb to death, meanwhile Kelly claims Corey killed Seb, and Nina remembers seeing Corey kicking Seb.

Kelly tried to stop Corey kicking Seb (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s scenes (Wednesday, September 1) Nina recalled how she saw Corey kicking Seb and Kelly begging him to stop.

However Sabeen cross-examined Nina and suggested her memory wasn’t correct, as she was unable to remember what happened for some time after the attack.

Coronation Street: Sabeen and Stefan

Later, during a break, Corey, Sabeen and Stefan had a chat. Stefan questioned why Nina remembered Corey attacking Seb and Corey said she had it in for him.

Sabeen is Corey’s defence barrister and Imran’s ex-wife (Credit: ITV)

Corey then proceeded to call Nina “a freak” to Stefan and Sabeen, leaving the two shocked.

While fans are hoping Sabeen can see that Corey isn’t innocent, other fans have started to wonder if she actually has a connection to Corey.

Fans have come up with a theory that she’s secretly dating Stefan, who is thought to be married to Corey’s mother.

Wouldn’t surprise me if it comes out that, that Sabeen is dating Cory’s dad or something like that 😬🤮 #Corrie — Vicki ⭐️ (@xViCkIx_) September 1, 2021

What has this got to do with anything? because I'm sat here thinking you're doing stupid things like dating Corey's Dad love? 🤔 #Corrie — Freya morgan (@Freyamorgan18) September 1, 2021

While it wouldn’t have impact on the case, it would be an interesting plot twist.

Coronation Street: What’s next for Corey, Stefan and Abi?

Later this week, Abi rails at Stefan outside of court and suggests it’s time Corey starts telling the truth.

Corey takes the stand and lies through his teeth, claiming Kelly attacked Seb as he tried to stop her.

Soon Corey paints himself as the victim, telling the court how Kelly’s dad is a gangster an she threatened to have him killed if he reported her to the police.

Kelly listens in. Soon Imran cross-examines Corey, suggesting he’s the one who murdered Seb.

As the trial continues, Imran suggests to Eli that he’s lying about Kelly to get a reduced sentence himself.

Abi notices Corey’s unease.

Abi rails at Stefan (Credit: ITV)

Soon professional footballer, Tommy Orpington, takes the witness box and gives Corey a glowing character reference.

Outside Court, Abi launches a verbal attack on Stefan, accusing him of trying to buy Corey’s innocence with bribes.

Stefan denies it, but it’s clear he’s rattled. Determined, Abi searches through his social media accounts. Will she find anything?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

