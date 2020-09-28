Coronation Street Debbie Ray
Coronation Street fan theory suggests Debbie Webster is working with Ray Crosby

Debbie returned to the cobbles recently

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street fans have come up with a theory that Debbie Webster is working with Ray Crosby.

A couple of weeks ago Kevin’s sister Debbie returned to the cobbles for work.

During her return, Debbie has been focused on her brother’s relationship with Abi. And, after learning about Abi’s struggle with addiction and her closeness with Peter Barlow, Debbie has been worried about her brother getting his heart broken.

Debbie returned to Coronation Street a few weeks ago (Credit: ITV)

But although Debbie is back for work, it seems no one knows the real reason why she returned.

However, fans think that Debbie is secretly working with sleazy businessman Ray.

Coronation Street: What did fans say about Debbie and Ray?

Speaking in a Digital Spy forum: “Debbie’s reappearance in Weatherfield has got me thinking about the actual reason for her return to the area.

“From her time in Turkey, we know that she’s worked in property and has made quite a success of her life. Is it a mere coincidence that Ray is planning a major development overhaul on the street? We know that she has some business to attend to when she’s back but that’s all we know.

Fans think Debbie could be working with Ray (Credit: ITV)

“It’s already been spoiler that Ray has an ally on the street, so could it actually be Debbie and not Scott like we originally thought?

“It would be quite a twist but there’s the fact that Ray seized the garage from Kevin and Tyrone, as it would be really believable that she would align herself with the man who stole her brother’s business.

“Having said that, does she know about Ray taking the garage from Kevin?”

Ray has already made some enemies on the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Jenny is getting a secret relative 

Fans seem to like this theory and agreed with her that it was an interesting idea.

One wrote: “This would be brilliant.”

A second commented: “I like this idea. If she doesn’t know about him taking Kevin’s business maybe she finds out later and works to ruin Ray.”

Ray Crosby’s plans

Recently a sinkhole appeared in the back garden of the Platts’ home. Ray offered to have someone buy David out of the property, seemingly trying to help him out of a difficult situation.

Ray planned the sinkhole in the Platts’ garden (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street fans predict Michael isn’t tianna’s father

But it was soon reveal Ray hired someone to caused the sinkhole and appears to have plans for the property.

What is he planning?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm, with an hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

