Last night in Coronation Street (Monday, July 10), Stephen and Elaine attended Sally’s birthday party in the Bistro.

Elaine then proceeded to gift Sally a top which was identical to one Elaine owned.

Now, a new Coronation Street fan theory suggests that the top is key to Stephen’s next victim – and that he will kill Sally.

Elaine gave Sally a present (Credit: ITV)

Elaine and Stephen celebrated Sally’s birthday

Last night, Audrey started wondering why Elaine was acting really happy but Stephen told her that she was just faking it. He then suggested that Elaine was actually really low and might end her own life.

Later on, Elaine and Stephen turned up at the Bistro for Sally’s birthday gathering.

Elaine gifted Sally a top that was identical to one she owned herself as Sally had previously commented how much she’d liked it.

Elaine then happened to spot Gerry, her Tai-Chi instructor, in the Bistro and introduced him to everyone much to Stephen’s fury.

After the party, Stephen and Elaine returned to the flat as Elaine spoke about her Tai-Chi to Stephen.

Stephen then pulled a face at her and didn’t realise that Elaine had seen his reflection. She then confronted him leading him to make up that he had a bad tooth.

Will Stephen mistake Sally for Elaine? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Stephen to kill Sally?

After seeing Elaine gift Sally a similar top to the one she owns, a new fan theory suggests that Stephen may kill Sally instead of Elaine in a case of mistaken identity. He might not be able to tell the difference if they’re wearing the same top.

The fan who thought of the theory, tweeted: “Is Stephen going to try and bump Sal off after mistaking her for Elaine when she wears that [bleep] awful top?”

Another replied: “Good point – it’s such a weird thing to do to buy someone an identical piece of clothing to one you’ve already got that it must be a plot device”

Will Sally be Stephen’s next victim? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Could Stephen kill Sally?

Stephen’s planning on killing Elaine and staging her death as suicide.

However, if Sally wears that top he could end up mistaking her for Elaine and killing her instead.

It wouldn’t be the first time that this has happened in Weatherfield after all.

