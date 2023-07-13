Coronation Street fan theory: Spider’s life under threat by someone very close to home?

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, July 12), Spider told Toyah that there was a threat coming from somewhere but he didn’t know who was making it.

He had considered taking a job away from Weatherfield and getting a new identity to remove him from the threat.

A new Coronation Street fan theory now suggests that Spider’s life could be under threat by someone very close to home.

Spider is in danger (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Spider is under threat

Last night, Toyah found bank statements that proved that Spider wasn’t as skint as he made out. She then found a series of emails to his ex on his laptop. He’d also been looking at houses nearby where his ex lived.

Spider explained that he’d actually been trying to get his divorce finalised. He’d also splashed his savings on an engagement ring.

As Spider proposed to Toyah, Toyah didn’t give him an answer straight away.

Spider had revealed that he was considering taking up a new identity and moving away from Weatherfield. He was under threat but his superintendent didn’t know who was making it.

Later, in the Bistro, Toyah told Spider that she was willing to take the risk and agreed to get engaged.

A new fan theory predicts that Lauren is the threat (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Lauren a threat to Spider?

Last night, Lauren was seen on the phone to her dad in prison. She told him that she and Max would be visiting him.

Now, a new Coronation Street fan theory suggests that Lauren could be the threat to Spider as she takes orders from her dad.

Max’s blond girlfriend is something to do with the threats to Spider #Corrie — Tv fan (@TellyVsPodcasts) July 12, 2023

One Coronation Street fan shared the theory, writing: “Max’s blonde girlfriend is something to do with the threats to Spider.”

Is Lauren the one making the threats? (Credit: ITV)

Is Lauren a threat to Spider?

After last night’s phone call, it looks as though Lauren’s working with her dad and lying to Max about being reformed.

But, could she be working for Griff’s gang still? Could she be the one making the threats to Spider? And just how much danger is he in?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

