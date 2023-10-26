Coronation Street fan theory: Peter to end his own life after Stephen death?

Over in Coronation Street last night (Wednesday, October 25), Peter Barlow got the good news that the police were dropping the charges made against him.

This meant that he wouldn’t be going to prison for the death of Stephen Reid.

A new Coronation Street fan theory now suggests that Peter may end his own life after Stephen’s death.

Peter remains a free man (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Peter got some good news

Recently in Weatherfield, Peter had been worrying that he could be going down for the murder of Stephen Reid.

However, last night, DS Swain told him that the police were dropping all charges against him.

Peter couldn’t believe that he was going to remain a free man without going to prison for Stephen’s death.

The police believed that he couldn’t have known about Stephen’s promise to not harm Jenny.

Processing this news and with his future safe, Peter pulled out a cigarette and spoke to Toyah about the guilt he still felt.

Toyah supported Peter and shared her own experience of being responsible for Imran’s death.

One fan has shared an upsetting theory (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Peter to end his own life?

Peter Barlow is soon set to be departing from the cobbles although his exit storyline is unclear.

Now, a new Coronation Street fan theory predicts that Peter may end his own life over the guilt of Stephen’s death.

One fan wrote: “Have the producers got Peter down to take his own life? Just wondering. He’s taken killing Stephen really badly.”

But, could this be Peter Barlow’s exit storyline? Will Peter end up dead?

How will Peter leave the soap? (Credit: ITV)

Will Peter decide to take his own life?

Peter’s days in Weatherfield are numbered but it hasn’t been confirmed whether the door will be left open for the character to return in the future.

With Peter opening up to Toyah about the guilt he feels over Stephen’s death, could this cause him to take his own life? Is this Peter’s exit storyline?

