Coronation Street fan theory: Lauren working with Justin to blackmail Ryan?

Last night in Coronation Street (Wednesday, October 18), Lauren blackmailed Daisy and Ryan after rumbling their dirty secret.

She found out that they’d slept together and threatened to tell Daniel the truth unless they paid her off.

A new Coronation Street fan theory now suggests that Lauren could be working with Justin to blackmail Ryan and Daisy.

Lauren asked Ryan for money (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Lauren blackmailed Ryan

This week in Coronation Street, Ryan and Daisy gave into temptation and ended up sleeping together.

As Ryan left the flat, Daisy stayed behind but was caught by Lauren. She’d rumbled her despite Daisy doing her best to cover for herself.

Spotting Daisy’s top being on inside out, Lauren knew that she’d slept with Ryan.

Later on, Lauren blackmailed Ryan when he revealed that he was moving back in with Carla.

She explained that she wouldn’t be able to afford rent if he left. Desperate, she then blackmailed Ryan, asking for money in return for her silence.

Daisy then told Ryan that she’d pay Lauren off, immediately going to look into pay day loans so that she wouldn’t tell Daniel.

A new fan theory has ‘rumbled’ who Lauren is working with (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Lauren working with Justin?

Lauren clearly owes someone some money but she won’t let on as to what she needs Ryan’s money for other than for her rent.

A new Coronation Street fan theory now reckons that Lauren is related to Justin and is working with him to blackmail Ryan and Daisy.

Do you reckon Lauren is related to Justin? And Justin was on the phone? I haven’t read this anywhere I’m just thinking she doesn’t want to blackmail Ryan but when he’s in room she’s committed to blackmailing him? Just seems odd #Corrie — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) October 18, 2023

The fan theory reads: “Do you reckon Lauren is related to Justin? And, Justin was on the phone? I haven’t read this anywhere, I’m just thinking, she doesn’t want to blackmail Ryan but when he’s in the room she’s committed to blackmailing him? Just seems odd.”

Is Lauren working with the attacker? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Is Lauren related to Justin?

Not much is known about Lauren’s family other than the fact that her dad is in prison.

Lauren’s been known to get herself involved with the wrong crowds, but is she related to Justin?

Is she working with Justin to blackmail both Ryan and Daisy? Why does Lauren really need the money?

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2023?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Is Lauren related to Justin? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!