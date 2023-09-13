Coronation Street's Lauren, Rick, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Soaps

Coronation Street fan theory: Lauren Bolton Rick Neelan’s secret love child?

Does Lauren have another connection to the Street?

By Tamzin Meyer

Lauren Bolton’s been causing quite a lot of drama recently over in Weatherfield, trashing the salon in scenes that aired last week.

She’s now just moved into Cassie’s rented flat – the one right next door to Sabrina.

Now, a new Coronation Street fan theory suggests that Lauren Bolton is Rick Neelan’s secret love child.

Lauren’s been in trouble with the police (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Lauren’s caused chaos

After coming away from Griff’s gang, things haven’t been easy for Lauren. She’s had her heart set on being with Max and has tried to come between him and Sabrina.

Getting a job at Roy’s, Lauren’s tried to create a new start for herself but her jealousy over Sabrina has created lots of chaos.

Recently, Lauren got in trouble with the police when she entered the salon and trashed the place in anger.

Being let off with a caution, she’s now secured herself a second job and has moved into Cassie’s rented flat in the Precinct.

Coronation Street's Rick Neelan is angry
A new fan theory suggests that Lauren is related to Rick Neelan (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fan theory: Lauren Rick Neelan’s secret love child?

A new Coronation Street fan theory suggests that Lauren is the secret love child of late loan shark, Rick Neelan.

The fan reckons that Lauren’s dad, who is currently in prison, isn’t her actual father. Instead, she may have another criminal link to the Street in the form of Rick.

One fan wrote: “Lauren is probably Harvey’s daughter or something, or Rick Neelan’s secret lovechild… she’s gonna have a link to someone on the cobbles!”

But, could Lauren’s dad actually be Rick Neelan? Is this where Lauren gets her criminal ways from?

Could Lauren be related to Rick? (Credit: ITV)

Could Lauren be Rick’s daughter in Coronation Street?

Lauren’s been in quite a bit of bother recently but is sticking around in Weatherfield despite her dad being in prison.

But, could she have other links to the Street? Could she be the secret love child of the late Rick Neelan?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street - Max Confronts Lauren (6th September 2023)

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Is Lauren related to Rick Neelan? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Related Topics

Coronation Street Harvey Gaskell Lauren Bolton Rick Neelan

Trending Articles

Holly Willoughby / Miriam Margolyes
This Morning guest Miriam Margoyles alludes to ‘ghastly’ Phillip Schofield fallout with shock comment to Holly Willoughby
Meghan Markle / The Queen
Meghan Markle’s ‘delusional’ attempt to be at Queen’s bedside when she died
Darius Danesh
Darius Danesh’s family share new heartbreaking details about his death
Phil Spencer speaks to camera, Kirstie Allsopp looks to her side
Phil Spencer seen for first time since his parents died as star thanks fans for their support
Strictly male silhouette
Strictly star reveals doctors ‘can’t guarantee he won’t drop dead’ during show: ‘There will be a defibrillator for me’
Bradley Walsh and son Barney Walsh on Breaking Dad
Emotional moment Bradley Walsh was reduced to tears by son Barney’s confession