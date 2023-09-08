Coronation Street fan theory: Darren already knows about Aadi and Courtney and is plotting revenge?

Last night in Coronation Street (Thursday, Thursday 7), Darren, Aadi, Dev and Courtney joined each other for a meeting at the Bistro.

Courtney then went to grab a drink at the bar with Aadi and flirted with him behind Darren’s back.

A new Coronation Street fan theory now suggests that Darren already knows about Aadi and Courtney and is plotting revenge…

Aadi tried to play it cool (Credit: ITV)

Courtney and Aadi’s affair

Last night, Courtney suggested that she and Aadi spend some time together but Aadi insisted on going to Darren’s meeting. Soon enough, at the meeting, Darren started to ask Aadi questions about his love life.

Things were made even more awkward when Courtney sent Aadi a picture of herself to his phone.

Later on, Dev, Courtney, Aadi and Darren sat in the Bistro together before Aadi left to help Courtney with the drinks at the bar.

Courtney then apologised for sending the photo and suggested that Aadi was falling for her.

A new fan theory predicts that Darren already knows (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Darren plotting revenge?

Courtney and Aadi weren’t exactly that secretive when they were flirting with each other at the Bistro bar last night. Now, a new fan theory reckons that Darren already knows about their affair and is plotting his revenge.

Wonder if he knows about Courtney and Aadi and is waiting long enough to destroy Dev's business plans #Corrie — Meep (@floweroflondon) September 7, 2023

The fan theory pondered: “Wonder if he knows about Courtney and Aadi and is waiting long enough to destroy Dev’s business plans?”

But, could Darren actually know about Aadi and Courtney’s affair? Is he planning revenge?

Courtney and Aadi are caught by Dev (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Is Darren plotting revenge?

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, it seems that Darren is yet to find out about Courtney and Aadi as Dev catches the pair kissing.

Darren had been suspicious that Courtney was playing away from home but is yet to rumble that she’s doing just that – with Aadi.

But, when Courtney chooses Aadi over Darren, will Darren start plotting his revenge? And, will he ruin Dev’s business deal to spite Aadi?

