Coronation Street fan theory: Carla and Ryan to have affair ahead of Peter’s exit?

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, September 18), Carla offered Ryan a job at Underworld.

She’d given him a job in the packing section of the factory so that he could make some more money.

A new Coronation Street fan theory now suggests that Carla and Ryan will have an affair ahead of Peter’s exit.

Carla gave Ryan a job (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Carla supported Ryan

Last night, Carla and Ryan sat on a bed together as Carla supported him.

Ryan told her that he’d soon be able to pay his way as he was making money from his online fitness account. Carla told him that this was good but she also had another way that he could make some cash.

She then offered him a job in packing alongside Kirk, behind the scenes at Underworld. With Ryan agreeing, she then asked him if he wanted to start tomorrow.

As Carla left the room, Ryan then went on his phone and realised that he’d lost one of his O-Vidz subscribers because he didn’t deliver a live video.

A new fan theory predicts an affair for Carla and Ryan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Carla and Ryan set for affair?

After seeing how much Carla is supporting Ryan with his recovery and after seeing them sitting together on a bed, a new fan theory suggests that Carla and Ryan are set for an affair.

With Peter set to be exiting the cobbles, the fan theory suggests that this affair could occur before he leaves.

One fan wrote: “I fear a Ryan and Carla affair will be on the cards after Peter leaves.”

I fear a Ryan and Carla affair will be on the cards after Peter leaves.#Corrie — cam 🍻 (@soaps_extra) September 18, 2023

One fan wasn’t happy with the prospect and replied: “How dare you put this on my timeline.”

Another viewer was rather happy with the idea and commented: “I would love to see Carla and Ryan have an affair.”

Could a spark form? (Credit: ITV)

Could Carla and Ryan have an affair?

Carla isn’t actually blood related to Ryan, but she does act as an aunty figure in his life (through a rather complicated family history!)

But, could their relationship soon change and turn into a romantic one? Could Carla and Ryan soon have an affair?

And, could an affair between Carla and Ryan be the reason that Peter leaves the cobbles?

